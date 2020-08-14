Thanks to Beyonce, this print is the most popular of 2020

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There is the Kate Middleton effect, and then there is the Beyonce effect. The singer dropped a surprise visual album a couple of weeks ago, entitled Black Is King, and the fashion in it is nothing short of amazing.

The reason for it is not just that they all make such a visual impact, from the hot pink Molly Goddard dress to the leopard print Valentino catsuit, but that they highlight smaller designers, including black-owned labels such as L’Enchanteur, Loza Maléombho and 5:31 Jérôme.

Beyonce’s stylist Zerina Akers told Harper’s Bazaar that this was important to her, saying, ‘That’s important for me, for every project we’re on to just consistently amplify the voices and the visibility of Black designers […] I also love including just a little bit of the street, a little bit of what we grew up with here in America in the inner city, from hair rollers to long fingernails to gold earrings. It’s important. That’s a part of our culture too. Those are pillars in my memory as a young Black girl.’

But one look that particularly stood out amongst them all was a moon print bodysuit, by French fashion designer Marine Serre. It made so many waves that it’s now being called the print of 2020 thanks to a 426% rise in searches in the 48 hours after the album dropped, according to Lyst.

Interest for the label surged on Google also, even though the designer has been going for a while and her designs have been worn by Beyonce before, as well as Adele, Kylie Jenner and Dua Lioa.

The moon print was first launched by Marine in 2017, but has grown increasingly popular in recent seasons. The designer told Dazed: ‘The moon for us is like an icon, an emblem, an image, a representation, a flag, a language, a metaphor, an object of what we believe in: crossing boundaries, hybridity, and freedom.… It is one of the oldest symbols that ever existed, present everywhere, and that keeps evolving with us…. It is never stable and timeless at the same time.’

Plus, her designs are fairly affordable, compared to other bigger designers. For example, you can get a top for £180, and it’s one that you can easily layer under other pieces too. I’ve found the exact same print Beyonce wore above.