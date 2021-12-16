What our Editor’s are buying their loved ones (and themselves) this Christmas

Think pearly headbands, charity chocolate bars and designer handbags....
The countdown to Christmas is truly on, we’re just over halfway through our advent calendars and if you’re anything like me you’ll have already watched Love Actually and The Holiday at least once. The festive feeling is well and truly here and so is the reminder to tick off the last of your Christmas shopping.
If, like me, you have a few family members and friends that you still have to shop for and you’re looking for inspiration for your final few gifts. Then look no further. I have reached out to our Marie Claire Editors and Marie Claire Edit ambassadors to find out exactly what they’re hoping to find in their stockings and under the tree on the 25th as well as what they’re planning on treating their loved ones to this Christmas.
From jute Cowboy bags to LED masks and everything in between. There are gifts at each and every price point, from an eclectic mix of brands, stores and charities. So whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift, to treat your nearest and dearest or, just yourself you’re sure to find something in our Edit.
Expect everything from fashion to food from Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor; Hannah Cooper, Presenter and Edit ambassador; Ally Head, Health & Sustainability Editor; Jenny Proudfoot, Features Editor and more…
ESSENTIAL K NANO BAG, £165 at KARL LAGERFIELD
"Petite and playful my sister would love this joyful yellow bag. She's such a ray of sunshine in my life I think this would bring a pop of happiness into her everyday."
Sarah-Rose Harrison, Contributing Fashion Editor
SHELTER EMERGENCY CHOCOLATE RANGE, from £5 at SHELTER
"It's important for me to give-back this time of year so I buy and gift my loved ones bars from Shelter's organic vegan and vegetarian chocolate. Handmade in partnership with Seed&Bean all proceeds go towards raising vital funds to support and help people struggling with homelessness and bad housing. The dark mint is especially delicious."
Emily Ferguson, eCommerce Director
CREATISTA PLUS COFFEE MACHINE BY SAGE, £299.95 NESPRESSO at JOHN LEWIS
"Spending time with my family has become even more important over the past year: so it’s important that they have GOOD coffee when I visit. I'll be treating my parents to this so I can always have an incredible flat white."
Hannah Cooper, presenter and Edit ambassador
THE COWBOY JUTE, £85 at TUFTLUCK
"There’s one clear fashion direction that you can always rely upon and that's to go West. No brand is more emblematic of this mood than Tuftluck. Think, Western-style hand-tufted rugs, cowboy boot candles and flirty prints - I’m obsessed. This Christmas I’m treating myself to their Cowboy Tote, this ethical hessian style is handcrafted in Bangladesh through fair trade partnerships
which facilitate access to education and medical care.”
Sarah-Rose Harrison, Contributing Fashion Editor
QUINN FAUX PEARL AND BEADED HEADBAND, was £120 now £99 (save 60%), SHRIMPS at THEOUTNET
"A great headband is a trademark of mine and I'm looking to expand my collection for 2022. I'd be thrilled to find this under my tree come Christmas Day!"
Jenny Proudfoot, Features Editor
SKINESIS THE CHRISTMAS KIT, £119 at SARAH CHAPMAN
"I wish I could say I shouldn't reveal my gifts ahead of time, because my family read everything I write, but alas that isn't true, so we are safe.
My mum always takes my skincare recommendations very seriously. This year the skincare line I have recommend most has been Sarah Chapman and this Christmas Kit is perfect for mummy dearest. A spot of facial massage on Christmas morning? Why not?"
Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
LAIDE TOMATE SCENTED CANDLE, £60 at NETTE
"I've wanted a Nette scented candle for a while. With top notes of cucumber, fresh citrus and violet leaf, this scent is sure to brighten up even the gloomiest of January's."
Ally Head, Health & Sustainability Editor
ALBA STRIPED SATIN-TWILL PYJAMA SET, £250 at RAILS
"A gift you're giving yourself and why: there's something decadent about treating yourself to a pair of posh PJs, and given that January will be spent hibernating, I'd say they'll be worth every penny."
Penny Goldstone, Fashion Editor
MAYFAIR BAG, £595 at ASPINAL OF LONDON
"Mayfair Mania hit this season pretty hard with everyone from the Duchess of Cambridge to Gigi Hadid stepping out carrying this bag. Hand-crafted from full-grain leather, the compact design is ideal for everyday wear and special occasions - think NYE!"
Penny Goldstone, Fashion Editor
SPECTRALITE FACEWARE PRO LED MASK, £430 DR DENNIS GROSS
"Although this would be a treat for me, my husband will absolutely steal it. I've had my eye on it all year and with all the Facials I missed out on over Lockdown I feel the cost is finally justified..."
Hannah Cooper, presenter and Edit ambassador
CASHMERE SCARF, £80 IRIS & INK at THEOUTNET
"For me, Christmas is synonymous with cashmere. Cosy, classic and a creative gift for a tricky loved one. I treated myself to one of these last year and this one, blended with 65% recycled cashmere, will be wrapped up under the tree ready for my Mum come Christmas day."
Sarah-Rose Harrison, Contributing Fashion Editor
VELVET STAR JUMPER, £60 at MONSOON
"I bought my Mum and I matching Christmas jumpers - glittery enough to be festive and worn come the 25th, but subtle enough to be donned year-round, too. I love."
Ally Head, Health & Sustainability Editor
LUCY WILLIAMS ROMAN ARC COIN NECKLACE, £145 at MISSOMA
"I've got a real affinity for coins at the moment and this Roman-inspired pendant would make a gorgeous addition to my collection."
Emily Ferguson, eCommerce Director
FAUX PEARL BEADED VELVET BAG, £38 at OLIVER CRAIG
"This bag looks and feels so much more expensive than it is. I'd carry mine by the twisted top handle to festive drinks over NYE."
Chippi Cope, Campaigns Executive
ENGRAVABLE ROUND SIGNET RING, £89 at MISSOMA
"I've been after a signet ring for a while now and I'm ready to take the plunge with this delicate one from Missoma, which I'll engrave with my initials."
Penny Goldstone, Fashion Editor
CLASSIC CURVE TONG, £129 at GHD
"My new years resolution is to embrace my curls so this will be such a help at taming any wild ones."
Emily Ferguson, eCommerce Director
TWILIGHT CANDLE, £14 at SECONDI
"I love Secondi's curated edit of second hand trinkets - their glassware isn't to be missed! So, when I saw they had launched a candle collection in collaboration with calligrapher Copper Leaf I knew it would be gorgeous and so considered. With warming notes of spiced orange and rich cinnamon, it's a gorgeous gift to give friends at festive gatherings."
Sarah-Rose Harrison, Contributing Fashion Editor
ORCHID SATIN AND LACE ROBE, £39.99 at LOVEHONEY
"I've been after a flirty dressing gown for a little while, this one is cute without being too revealing I'd love to find it under the tree."
Chippi Cope, Campaigns Executive
MORAG MYSERCOUGH x SHELTER T-SHIRT, £20 at SHELTER
"Playful t-shirts make a great stocking filler, this one - part of Shelter's collaboration with four artists who responded to the charities core belief that ‘Home is Everything’. Already purchased your gifts? To donate to Shelter this winter and help families facing homelessness, simply visit shelter.org.uk/donate"
Emily Ferguson, eCommerce Director
GG SLINGBACK PUMP, £750 at GUCCI
SONIC WHITENING TOOTHBRUSH, £59.99 at ICYBEAR
"I've become completely obsessed with this innovative whitening brush over the past few months. I'm treating my mum and my sister for one of these."
Emily Ferguson, eCommerce Director
HARRIS REED LABRADORITE COCKTAIL RING, £149 at MISSOMA
"I do not, I repeat, I do not have too many rings. Despite what some people are saying. This Christmas, I will be adding this beautiful ring, from the most talked-about collaboration of the year to my collection."
Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor
THE WEEKEND CHIC PYJAMAS, £195 at SLEEPER
"I've wanted a Sleeper feather-trim pyjama set forever but until this year haven't had a proper excuse. Now, with Christmas and New Years likely being scaled back celebrations, turkey Marabou feather-trimmed jammies are the perfect look for at-home glamour."
Jenny Proudfoot, Features Editor