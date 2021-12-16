What our Editor’s are buying their loved ones (and themselves) this Christmas

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Think pearly headbands, charity chocolate bars and designer handbags....

In partnership with our partners

The countdown to Christmas is truly on, we’re just over halfway through our advent calendars and if you’re anything like me you’ll have already watched Love Actually and The Holiday at least once. The festive feeling is well and truly here and so is the reminder to tick off the last of your Christmas shopping.

If, like me, you have a few family members and friends that you still have to shop for and you’re looking for inspiration for your final few gifts. Then look no further. I have reached out to our Marie Claire Editors and Marie Claire Edit ambassadors to find out exactly what they’re hoping to find in their stockings and under the tree on the 25th as well as what they’re planning on treating their loved ones to this Christmas.

Videos you may like:

From jute Cowboy bags to LED masks and everything in between. There are gifts at each and every price point, from an eclectic mix of brands, stores and charities. So whether you’re looking for a last-minute gift, to treat your nearest and dearest or, just yourself you’re sure to find something in our Edit.

This article is created in partnership with Aspinal of London, Gucci, Karl Lagerfeld, LoveHoney and The Outnet.

Expect everything from fashion to food from Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor; Hannah Cooper, Presenter and Edit ambassador; Ally Head, Health & Sustainability Editor; Jenny Proudfoot, Features Editor and more…