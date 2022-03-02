A day in the life of: Tanya Burr at the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Tanya Burr, Influencer, Actor, Founder of Authored and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador heads to the Dior AW22 show at Paris Fashion Week…

How did you get ready for the Dior show?

The look was sorted with Dior before I arrived in Paris. I had a fitting in the evening, where we made any adjustments and tailoring. The morning of the show, I woke up early to start getting ready with my hair and make-up team.

Tell us about your beauty look for the show: key products used, application etc

My make-up look was natural, in a similar vein to the everyday make-up I wear, but we decided to elevate it for the show. The key products my make-up artist, Carole Colombani used were the Authored Tinted Moisturiser, Dior Forever Intense Highlighting Powder in Coral Glow which was applied on the apples of my cheeks and a Dior Bronzer for contouring. We kept my eyes simplistic, with layers of the Authored Mascara. Perrine Rougemont styled my hair for the show, continuing the natural theme with a textured low bun.

Which look did you go for and why?

I wore a look from the previous SS22 collection, and I loved it because it felt very sixties and playful. I love that the dress was a classic, chic shape but then the boots made it feel fashion forward and current. The pop of orange on the boots tied in perfectly with the orange on the dress and I paired it with a mini handbag to bring the look together

What was your inspiration for the look?

My look for the show was a team contribution between myself, Dior and my stylist Holly White, alongside my hairstylist and make-up artist. We all came together with thoughts about what would work perfectly for the look and the show. As it was a daytime show, it was important that we took this into account to ensure the look was appropriate and wasn’t too made up.

What were your impressions of the Dior show?

I’ve only been to one Dior show since the pandemic, so it felt special to be there and see Maria Grazia Chiuri’s work in real life. She is incredibly talented, and the collection was beautiful.

Any favourite looks from the collection?

My favourite look was the sheer skirts that were paired with tougher looking knee-high boots. There were also some incredibly detailed lace bodies as well – I feel like this is going to continue to be a big trend next season!

What’s your favourite thing about attending PFW?

It was an absolute whirlwind, as always with Fashion Week. But my favourite fashion house hosting a show in one of my favourite cities in the world made it a magical trip. We were lucky to have a bit of time after the show, so we managed to fit in a glass of champagne and crêpe, which was just perfect!