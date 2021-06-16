The big summer designer sales have started and I’m buying these 6 items

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’ve been looking for a way to update your spring/summer wardrobe, then you’re in luck, because the big designer summer sales have started, and they’re the best I’ve seen to date.

Both Net-A-Porter and MATCHESFASHION have up to 50% off hundreds and hundreds of items, from summer dresses to designer handbags.

I’m talking Zimmermann jumpsuits, Chloé handbags, Dolce & Gabbana accessories and Ganni boots (this is a great opportunity to stock up ahead of the winter season too).

There are far too many gorgeous items to choose from, but I’ve narrowed it down to a few items I think are worth buying in the sale…