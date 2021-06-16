The big summer designer sales have started and I’m buying these 6 items

If you’ve been looking for a way to update your spring/summer wardrobe, then you’re in luck, because the big designer summer sales have started, and they’re the best I’ve seen to date.
Both Net-A-Porter and MATCHESFASHION have up to 50% off hundreds and hundreds of items, from summer dresses to designer handbags.
I’m talking Zimmermann jumpsuits, Chloé handbags, Dolce & Gabbana accessories and Ganni boots (this is a great opportunity to stock up ahead of the winter season too).
There are far too many gorgeous items to choose from, but I’ve narrowed it down to a few items I think are worth buying in the sale…
ZIMMERMANN Brighton tie-detailed tiered paisley-print cotton maxi dress,
was £595, now £357 (40% off) at Net-A-Porter
Say hello to the perfect summer dress. It’s floaty, features a timeless Paisley print and has cute bow details on the shoulders.
GANNI Rubber-trimmed leather Chelsea knee boots,
were £415, now £290.50 (30% off) at Net-A-Porter
It may feel counterproductive buying boots when we’re in the middle of a heatwave, but these are bang on trend for AW21, and a steal at 30% off.
NANUSHKA Raja ruched linen midi skirt,
was £295.50, now £147.50 (50% off) at Net-A-Porter
Nanushka’s ‘Raja’ skirt is cut from taupe linen that’s ruched to accentuate your curves and has a thigh-grazing front split. It’s perfect for an understated summer look, paired with a racer top.
MATTEAU The One Shoulder cutout cotton-poplin dress,
Was £405, Now £283 (30% off) at MATCHESFASHION
This Australian label is one of my all-time favourites for timeless, effortless summer style so I’ll be adding this cotton-polin dress to my collection.
JW ANDERSON Chain Lid leather and wicker shoulder bag,
Was £1,290, Now £774 (40% off) at MATCHESFASHION
Say hello to the perfect summer bag. JW Anderson reimagines the Chain Lid shoulder bag in this beige wicker rendition, spotlighting the label’s dedication to exquisite traditional craftsmanship.
ACNE STUDIOS Twisted leather flip flops,
Were £400, Now £200 (50% off) at MATCHESFASHION
Chunky flip flops are still very much on trend for SS21, and at 50% off, it would be rude not to invest in these classic beauties.