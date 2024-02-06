Let's take a moment and appreciate Sofia Vergara's Griselda outfits
And where you can buy them
Obsessed with Sofia Vergara's Griselda wardrobe? So am I. Much like Michelle Keegan's Fool Me Once coats, Sofia's outfits stole the show for me, as excellent as it was.
You might be forgiven for thinking she hopped onto the Mob Wife fashion trend bandwagon, what with all the leopard print and chunky gold jewellery, but you'd be sorely mistaken. Griselda wasn't a mob wife, she WAS the mob.
For the uninitiated amongst you, Griselda is a fictionalised dramatisation inspired by the real life of Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most powerful cartels in history in the 1970s and 80s. She fled Colombio with her sons to set up in Miami, becoming widely known as “the Godmother."
Now that I've cleared that up for you, here's a look at some of her most fabulous outfits. They were dreamed up by costume designer Sarah Evelyn Bram, and as the show is set in the 70s and 80s, most of the looks are vintage or custom-made. However I've found some similar fashion you can buy now to recreate the looks.
The metallic dress
The Mob Wife aesthetic generally follows a simple rule: more is more is more. So it follows that anything silver or gold goes. Take this stunning wrap dress for example, it looks almost like water skimming the skim, so shiny and fluid is it.
The animal print top
In the interest of avoiding spoilers for those who haven't watched the show yet, I won't tell you who is on the receiving end of that bullet. What I can tell you however, is where to purchase an animal print top similar to Sofia's.
The power suit
Nothing says 'I mean business' like a power suit. Although heavily 70s-inspired, this suit perfectly ties in with this season's chocolate trend.
The co-ord
Some may call them boring, but I think a co-ord can make a powerful sartorial impact. Griselda stands out in a man's world with a turquoise wrap top with matching skirt in a subtle floral print. She paired the outfit with oversizes sunglasses typical of the era.
The wrap dress
Is there a dress that embodies the 70s spirit more than the wrap dress? Coincidentally, Diane Von Furstenberg just celebrate 50 years of her iconic wrap dress.
The chunky gold necklace
How else would you show your wealth than with a solid gold necklace, preferably adorned with diamonds? While not solid gold, this bangle necklace will do the trick and you won't have to pull off any illegal activities to afford it.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
