Let's take a moment and appreciate Sofia Vergara's Griselda outfits

Obsessed with Sofia Vergara's Griselda wardrobe? So am I. Much like Michelle Keegan's Fool Me Once coats, Sofia's outfits stole the show for me, as excellent as it was.

You might be forgiven for thinking she hopped onto the Mob Wife fashion trend bandwagon, what with all the leopard print and chunky gold jewellery, but you'd be sorely mistaken. Griselda wasn't a mob wife, she WAS the mob.

For the uninitiated amongst you, Griselda is a fictionalised dramatisation inspired by the real life of Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most powerful cartels in history in the 1970s and 80s. She fled Colombio with her sons to set up in Miami, becoming widely known as “the Godmother."

Now that I've cleared that up for you, here's a look at some of her most fabulous outfits. They were dreamed up by costume designer Sarah Evelyn Bram, and as the show is set in the 70s and 80s, most of the looks are vintage or custom-made. However I've found some similar fashion you can buy now to recreate the looks.



The metallic dress

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Mob Wife aesthetic generally follows a simple rule: more is more is more. So it follows that anything silver or gold goes. Take this stunning wrap dress for example, it looks almost like water skimming the skim, so shiny and fluid is it.

The animal print top

(Image credit: Netflix)

In the interest of avoiding spoilers for those who haven't watched the show yet, I won't tell you who is on the receiving end of that bullet. What I can tell you however, is where to purchase an animal print top similar to Sofia's.

The power suit

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nothing says 'I mean business' like a power suit. Although heavily 70s-inspired, this suit perfectly ties in with this season's chocolate trend.

The co-ord

(Image credit: Netflix)

Some may call them boring, but I think a co-ord can make a powerful sartorial impact. Griselda stands out in a man's world with a turquoise wrap top with matching skirt in a subtle floral print. She paired the outfit with oversizes sunglasses typical of the era.

The wrap dress

(Image credit: Netflix)

Is there a dress that embodies the 70s spirit more than the wrap dress? Coincidentally, Diane Von Furstenberg just celebrate 50 years of her iconic wrap dress.

The chunky gold necklace

(Image credit: Netflix)

How else would you show your wealth than with a solid gold necklace, preferably adorned with diamonds? While not solid gold, this bangle necklace will do the trick and you won't have to pull off any illegal activities to afford it.