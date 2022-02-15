The Monica Vinader x Mother of Pearl collab redefines cool

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Just in time for London Fashion Week, ethical jeweller Monica Vinader has collaborated with cult sustainable designer Mother of Pearl to create a collection that quite simply redefines cool.

The 12-piece line was born of both brands’ devotion to social impact and the planet. It draws inspiration from the ‘unexpected places on finds beauty’, such as oyster shells and broken pottery. Each piece embraces organic shapes and earthy tactility

Embracing circularity thanks to its versatility and materials, it’s made in a 100% recycled gold vermeil satin finish, and all pieces are adorned with freshwater pearls or hand cut diamonds. They can be worn on their own or stacked together for endless styling options.

They’re packaged in 100% recyclable and FSG-certified packaging, and are supported by the brand’s lifetime repair service.