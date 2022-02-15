The Monica Vinader x Mother of Pearl collab redefines cool

Just in time for London Fashion Week, ethical jeweller Monica Vinader has collaborated with cult sustainable designer Mother of Pearl to create a collection that quite simply redefines cool.
The 12-piece line was born of both brands’ devotion to social impact and the planet. It draws inspiration from the ‘unexpected places on finds beauty’, such as oyster shells and broken pottery. Each piece embraces organic shapes and earthy tactility
Embracing circularity thanks to its versatility and materials, it’s made in a 100% recycled gold vermeil satin finish, and all pieces are adorned with freshwater pearls or hand cut diamonds. They can be worn on their own or stacked together for endless styling options.
They’re packaged in 100% recyclable and FSG-certified packaging, and are supported by the brand’s lifetime repair service.
Galaxy Diamond Stacking Ring, 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil – £115 at Monica Vinader
Sustainably celebrating all forms of beauty, in collaboration with Mother of Pearl. Recycled gold vermeil creates undulating, fluid shapes. Hand cut galaxy diamonds are gypsy set upon a satin-finish surface
Keshi Pearl Large Hoop Earrings, 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil – £140 at Monica Vinader
These earring charms are adorned with a striking keshi pearl, ready to drape from your huggies or hoops. Naturally nuanced by the ocean, every pair is unique, with its own delicately faceted finish.
Keshi Pearl Bracelet, 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil – £170 at Monica Vinader
This hand-crafted bracelet pairs natural keshi pearls with sterling silver pearl shapes, cast in lustrous recycled gold vermeil. Use the pendant carrier to add a charm from the collection, or style it your own way.
Galaxy Diamond Necklace Adjustable 41-46cm/16-18″, 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil – £170 at Monica Vinader
Inspired by Norfolk shells and seaweed, this gold-vermeil necklace is finished with a faceted satin-finish pendant, set with hand cut galaxy diamonds.
‘We wanted to create something that celebrates nature’s own unique design process. Every pearl and diamond is different. We didn’t want to try and refine these into one classic form of perfection,’ says Amy Powney, Creative Director of Mother of Pearl.
‘We looked at beauty in unexpected places — oyster shells worn by the sea and turned into evocative shapes, broken pottery fixed using the Japanese art of Kintsugi, a tangle of roots beneath a tree. We found new and old materials that are completely unique from one another. Such as kasha pearls, and stunning galaxy diamonds. The rest is a tactile collection with fluid lines in a satin finish, as if the pieces have come straight from our soil,’ adds Monica Vinader.