This cult jeweller has created two new piercings and they’re mindblowing

It’s not everyday cult jewellery designer Maria Tash brings out a new collection, but when she does, she goes big. Not only has she created an entire autumn/winter collection – already a big deal as she’s launched new styles sporadically before, but not a complete range – but she also invented two new ear piercing placements.

As someone who set the trend for a ‘curated ear’, these are naturally incredibly thought out. The ‘Tash Helix’, and ‘Tash Under Rook’ (pictured above) are positioned using the Diamond Drape from the new collection, which creates the illusion of a chain draping under the curve of the ear.

For this collection, Maria focused on designs that aren’t defined by gender. ‘I don’t design with gender in mind. Each piece is unique to the wearer and it’s not about masculinity or femininity, it’s about personal style and how you resonate with each piece,’ she says.

She also created pieces that floated between movement and structure, including unexpected placements, like the ones mentioned above, and innovative mechanisms that ‘hide the wearable component in the anatomy of the ear and create a look of seamless continuity’.

These translate into sharp, linear bar designs and diamond spikes, delicate chain charm styles, as well as re-imagined diamond studs. Stand out pieces include the new solitaire in a modern triangular shape, as well as the Triple Silhouette Spike Diamond Eternity.

‘In my persistence to innovate, I wanted to create something I hadn’t seen before and use cutting and setting techniques to design an elongated shape of a diamond specially cut to achieve a spike look,’ says Maria Tash of the design.

Prices start from £130 and scale up to £13,000 depending on the amount of diamonds, but the majority of the collection is within the middle price point.

And if you want the full ear curating experience, then I cannot recommend the Maria Tash piercing studio at Liberty London enough. The team of experts will talk you through all the styles and piercing placements that would suit you as an individual, meaning that the final result is entirely unique and bespoke to you.

Social distancing and safety measures are also in place so you can be sure to have a stress-free experience.