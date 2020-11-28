Trending:

This cult French handbag is currently 30% off (and you can get a sneaky extra 10% off)

    • They do say Parisians do fashion particularly well, and judging by this cult handbag, I’m tempted to agree.

    The M bag by Maje is constantly selling out and has been for the past few seasons, every since it launched in fact. Even celebrities are fans of it, with Nicole Richie often papped wearing hers.

    CROCODILE-EFFECT LEATHER MINI M BAG was £239 now £167.3 (-30%)

    CROCODILE EMBOSSED-LEATHER M BAG was £260 now £182 (-30%)

    CROCODILE-EFFECT LEATHER MINI M BAG was £239 now £191.2 (-20%)

    M LEATHER BAG WITH HEART STUDS was £260 now £208 (-20%)

    They don’t often go in the sale, especially the more classic colours such as navy and black, but this Black Friday you’re in luck.

    Maje has reduced the bag and pretty much everything else in its up to 50% off Black Friday sale.

    The bag is 30% off which is a great deal in itself, however if you want to buddy up with a friend, or buy it in different colours, you can get an extra cheeky discount.

    For every two items bought, you get an added 10% off, meaning you can get this bag for £150.57 instead of the usual £239.

    Not bad eh?

