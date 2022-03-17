Introducing Jimmy Choo’s dreamy new jewellery collection

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Jimmy Choo is launching jewellery, and it’s the perfect extension to its iconic shoe collection. It offers both statement and timeless fashion pieces, all with the label’s signature touch of glamour.

The collection includes rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings, all designed under four themes: Crystals, Pearl, Monogram and Stars.

The Crystal line is of course the extension of the embellishments we know and love from Choo. As for the Star line, the studs are the hero piece of the collection, and are crafted in Italy in gold-finish metal, shaped to resemble the signature Jimmy Choo star and decorated with Swarovski crystals.

For a more romantic feel, the Pearl line is where it’s at, great for elevating day-to-night looks. Look out for the cuff, a classic bracelet accentuated with pearls, and its matching ring.

Now onto the more classic elements, with the Monogram offering. The timeless pattern inspired by the interlinking JC Logo adorns enamel bangles and rings, and is coated in glossy amber, black, pink, emerald and latter finishes.

‘It felt like the perfect time to launch this collection, our shoes and bags are often seen as items of jewellery that adorn the feet, wrists and hands and the jewellery collection is a natural extension of this. It’s a collection of key pieces that will be treasured. For me the most important creative elements that make Jimmy Choo are light, fantasy and design expertise – these are realised in the distinct identities that make up our design codes; Crystals, Pearls, Monogram and Stars. The collection pinpoints the fundamental visual DNA of our brand. Our essence,’ says Sandra Choi.

You can shop the jewellery collection now at Jimmy Choo.