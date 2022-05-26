Ghost’s new summer dress collection is pretty epic

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Introducing Ghost London’s epic new summer dress collection, a capsule collection edited by Notting Hill-based model, photographer and editor Laura Bailey.

It features all the details you’ve come to know and love from the London label, but with a bit of a twist. Think eight vintage-inspired styles, adorned with ditsy and retro floral prints.

These include tea dresses in vintage poppy, wild garden and delicate rose prints which add a romantic feel to proceedings, as well as a more 90s-inspired bias-cut slip in a gorgeous buttercup-coloured satin that will be ideal once the rumoured heatwave finally kicks in.

Another hero piece includes the sailor-inspired Izzy dress, embellished with a white-ribbon trimmed collar, as well as the Lucy dress, a sleek bright white number.

Of her edit for Ghost, Laura says, ‘Ghost, for me, evokes an iconic British style and sensuality – easy, fluid shapes and modern romance. Bare-legged in the sun or layered up against the elements, Ghost dresses are timeless and beloved elements of my wardrobe, and my edit and campaign this season, from the classic buttercup satin slip to the navy Izzy sailor dress, embodies the endless summer mood I love’.

The edit is available to shop now, with prices ranging from £129 to £149.