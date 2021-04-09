These 90s sandals have a 430-person waiting list

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It’s nearly time to dust off your summer wardrobe, and I’ve got the perfect pair of shoes to go with it. Introducing Dune’s chunky sandal LONGISLAND, which will soon be back in stock and has garnered a 430-person strong waiting list in just one week.

Tapping into nineties nostalgia, the platform thing sandal originally launched in early March and promptly sold out after being spotted on the well-clad feet of influencers such as Rita Margari and Shelley Mokoena (both pictured below).

It’s a versatile investment which was mega popular last season thanks to designer styles by The Row and Jacquemus, and it’s a trend that’s here to stay.

The subtle square toe, padded footbed and soft leather straps make it the perfect sandal for any occasion this summer, and will look chic whether paired with a billowy summer dress or a chic linen suit.

The sandals retail at £90 and will be back in stock on Monday 12th April, so make sure you set your alarms because I predict another sell-out.

