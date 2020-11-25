There’s no disputing a classic and Dr Martens’ iconic boots have remained a staple in cool girl wardrobes for decades. If you’re looking for a pair of investment boots amongst the Black Friday shoe deals, Office is offering 20% off their range of Docs whether you’re looking for a quintessential black pair of bubblegum rocker pink boots.
Over 70 different styles of women’s Dr Martens have been slashed by Office online and all you have to do is pop in the code Take20 at checkout (which will also score you free shipping to boot). If you’re also Christmas shopping for a special man in your life, about 30 different styles of Doc Martens are also 20% off in the men’s section.
Not sure which pair to get? The ultimate Dr Martens pair is the brand’s 1460 lace-up boot in black, however the brand has come a long way – diversifying with Chelsea boot styles as well as a vegan range for more eco-minded buyers.
The brand’s 8 Eyelet Lace Up Boots are also available in 23 different colourways on Office, but just keep an eye out as only a few of them are eligible for the offer.
Here’s some of our favourites Black Friday Doc Martens offers below.
Dr. Martens Vegan 1490 Boots –
was £159, now £127.20 (20% off)
These sleek black boots are made with synthetic vegan leather. UK sizes ranging 3-8 are still available, though they’re going pretty quickly.
Dr. Martens 2976 Bex Chelsea Boots –
was £169, now £135.20 (20% off)
If you want less of a punk rock vibe, these glowingly reviewed Chelsea boots from Doc Martens are a great shout. Featuring the brand’s signature yellow contrast stitch, they have a slightly chunkier sole for a bit of lift.
Dr Martens 8 Eyelet Lace Up Boots in Acid Pink –
was £139, now £111.20 (20% off)
You can’t tell us these boots don’t immediately put a smile on your face. If pink isn’t your bag, a number of other colourways are also available from futuristic chroma steel to peppermint green.
Dr Martens 1460 Pascal Mono Boots –
was £149, now £119.20 (20% off)
Not even Doc Martens are immune to the white boot trend and these monochrome 1460s go the extra mile, with white eyelets, laces and even a pure white sole.
Dr Martens 8 Eyelet Lace Up Boots in Wanderlust Floral –
was £159, now £127.20 (20% off)
Live out your Midsummer Night’s Dream in these rainbow floral boots.
Dr Martens 1460 Alternative Boots – was £159, now £127.20 (20% off)
Prada’s in-demand buckle pouch boot might be out of most price ranges, but these Docs channel their edgy spirit with a double strap detail.