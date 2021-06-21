I’ve found a code that’ll get you an extra 20% off fashion on Amazon Prime Day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

ICYMI Amazon Prime Day 2021 is already in full swing, and there are some quite frankly groundbreaking fashion deals to be had – and this is coming from a fashion editor who knows her stuff.

Now I’ve listed my top Amazon Prime Day fashion deals here, but I’ve found a hack that’s so good, I had to put the spotlight on it here (and if you want another secret hack that works across all categories, right this way).

So basically, Amazon has teamed up with fashion influencer Rubi, aka @poseandrepeat, so she could share her favourite pieces of clothing on the platform.

These include jeans, shoes and jewellery from amazing brands like Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Vans, Scotch & Soda, Pinko, New Balance and way, way more.

Aforementioned items are already discounted in the sale, which will end at 23:59pm, tomorrow 22nd June, however, there is a code that will give you an extra 20% off everything in Rubi’s edit.

All you need to do is enter the code RUBI20 at checkout and voila! You’ll also need an Amazon Prime account of course, but we can all agree it’s worth it for the huge savings.

Here’s what I’m adding to my virtual shopping basket right now.

New Balance Women’s 574 Pastel Pack Sneakers – was £75 , now £42

I’m not kidding when I say that New Balance trainers are on every fashion editor’s wishlist, so it would be foolish not to invest in these classics. View Deal

Pinko Women’s Love Baby ICON Simply 1 CL VIT – was £127.06 , now £101.64

Luxury Italian label Pinko is hardly ever discounted so this is an amazing opportunity. I love the blue bag but if you choose another colour it might be even cheaper. View Deal

Calvin Klein Jeans Women’s Core Monogram Logo Regular Fit Tee T-Shirt – was £35 , now £14.78

An absolute classic. Team it with straight leg jeans for that Jennifer Aniston circa 1995 look. View Deal

Levi’s Women’s Ex Bf Pieced Trucker Jacket – was £85.46 , now £68.36

This is such an iconic jacket for Levi’s, at an unbelievable price. View Deal

Tommy Hilfiger Womens Multi dial Quartz Watch with Gold Plated Strap 1781943 – was £144.86 , now £115.88

You can’t go wrong with a classic gold watch. The perfect finishing touch to any outfit. View Deal

Happy shopping! And remember, you need to sign into your Amazon Prime account for the discounts to show up, and to apply the extra code at checkout.

You’ve got a whole new wardrobe at your fingertips.