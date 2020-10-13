There’s a secret hack that can get you an extra 20% off on Amazon Prime Day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We love a good shopping hack!

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock all day, you’ll no doubt know that Amazon Prime Day 2020 is well underway.

Usually held in July, this year’s sales were pushed back because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting surge in online shopping and deliveries. Instead, this year’s Prime Day fun is running between the 13th-14th October.

Offering huge discounts across tech, homeware, fashion and beauty, the two-day sale offers you the chance to secure huge discounts on – like this ghd Ultimate Styling Gift Set which is currently £91 off.

To make the most of these offers you do need an Amazon Prime membership – but you can sign up for a 30-day free trial below.

However, eagle-eyed shoppers have noticed a hack that could get you an additional 20% off Prime Day items.

The secret is to check out Amazon Warehouse, which offers deals all year round. They’re currently offering an additional 20% off, so you could secure even more of a saving on those coveted Prime Day deals.

Not sure where to start? View a few of our favourite live deals below:

Happy shopping!

Have you bagged yourself a bargain on Amazon Prime yet? Let us know on social at @marieclaireuk