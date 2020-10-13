There’s a secret hack that can get you an extra 20% off on Amazon Prime Day

We love a good shopping hack!
Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock all day, you’ll no doubt know that Amazon Prime Day 2020 is well underway.
Usually held in July, this year’s sales were pushed back because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting surge in online shopping and deliveries. Instead, this year’s Prime Day fun is running between the 13th-14th October.
Offering huge discounts across tech, homeware, fashion and beauty, the two-day sale offers you the chance to secure huge discounts on – like this ghd Ultimate Styling Gift Set which is currently £91 off.
To make the most of these offers you do need an Amazon Prime membership – but you can sign up for a 30-day free trial below.
However, eagle-eyed shoppers have noticed a hack that could get you an additional 20% off Prime Day items.
Amazon Prime Day Deals
The secret is to check out Amazon Warehouse, which offers deals all year round. They’re currently offering an additional 20% off, so you could secure even more of a saving on those coveted Prime Day deals.
Not sure where to start? View a few of our favourite live deals below:
- FOREO LUNA mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush –
was £99now £69.30
- ghd Glide Hot Brush Styler –
was £139now £93.99
- Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine –
was £179.99now £64.99
- Kindle Paperwhite –
was £119.99now £79.99
- Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones –
was £250now £159
- Oral B Genius 9000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush –
was £299.99now £99.99
- Echo Buds Wireless earbuds –
was £119.99now £79.99
- Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner – £379.99 now £184.99
Happy shopping!
