There’s a secret hack that can get you an extra 20% off on Amazon Prime Day

    Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock all day, you’ll no doubt know that Amazon Prime Day 2020 is well underway.

    Usually held in July, this year’s sales were pushed back because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting surge in online shopping and deliveries. Instead, this year’s Prime Day fun is running between the 13th-14th October.

    Offering huge discounts across tech, homeware, fashion and beauty, the two-day sale offers you the chance to secure huge discounts on – like this ghd Ultimate Styling Gift Set which is currently £91 off.

    To make the most of these offers you do need an Amazon Prime membership – but you can sign up for a 30-day free trial below.

    However, eagle-eyed shoppers have noticed a hack that could get you an additional 20% off Prime Day items.

    The secret is to check out Amazon Warehouse, which offers deals all year round. They’re currently offering an additional 20% off, so you could secure even more of a saving on those coveted Prime Day deals.

