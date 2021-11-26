Save 30% on Lanvin, Ganni and more in the Coggles Black Friday sale

Black Friday is here and it already feels overwhelming. With so many deals and offers to navigate from brands I always like to look to where I can find them all together, in one handy place. A one-stop shop if you will. Introducing Coggles, with a huge 30% discount across designer brands this Black Friday you can shop styles from Axel Arigato to Gucci and Yuzefi.
Shop: 30% off Coggles sale
As a fashion editor, I’m always looking to invest in timeless pieces and staples for less and Coggles has some of the very best deals I’ve seen. With discounts across all departments from womenswear to menswear.
The sales are particularly great if you’re looking to invest in a designer handbag as Coggles have the most coveted styles around from the likes of J.W.Anderson‘s chain hobo styles to Ganni’s party-ready satin pouches.
I always recommend creating a wishlist throughout the year so you can streamline your searches when Black Friday hits and cleverly invest in pieces you truly want and will wear year after year.
These are the best buys from the Coggles sale, simply enter code ‘CG30’ when you check out to redeem the Black Friday offer.
J.W.Anderson Chain hobo bag
Save 30% was £790 now £553
Save over £200 on this new cult style. Crafted from supple tan leather it’s roomy enough for all your daily essentials – think laptop, makeup bag and book. Adorned with the brands signature oversized chain it’s the perfect carry-all.
Rixo Lennon dress
Save 30% was £270 now £189
Save £81 on this gorgeous Rixo dress. Ideal for weddings, garden parties and the like you’ll be counting down the days till you can wear this in the sun.
Ganni Leopard print sunhat
Save 30% was £75 now £52.50
Crafted from a lightweight, recycled technical fabric that would have otherwise gone to landfill. You’ll thank yourself for buying this when the sun comes out next spring.
Olivia Rubin Peggy pyjamas
Save 30% was £150 now £105
Pastel stripes reminiscent of an assortment of sweets are a signature of Olivia Rubin’s. Cut from the softest cotton you’ll be counting down the hours till you can get home and pop them on.
Alexander Wang Scrunchie velvet mini bag
Save 30% was £725 now £507.50
Possibly the perfect party bag. Sized for just the essentials, carry yours with everything from sequins to silk.
Vivienne Westwood Lambswool scarf
Save 30% was £85 now £59.50
A gorgeous gift for a loved one, or yourself. Red scarves are a great, fuss-free way to add a pop of colour into your winter wardrobe. Try yours with a beige coat.
Sleeper Daisy linen dress
Save 30% was £190 now £133
If you’re lucky enough to be getting some winter sun this dress is a must-have and if not it’s one to buy now and wear all next summer.
Converse Chuck 70 trainers in dark moss
Save 30% was £75 now £52.50
A playful alternative to your go-to monochrome hi-tops this dark moss pair will work effortlessly with denim and tailoring alike.