I'm not a trainer person, but Chloé's new sneakers have converted me

I'd love to say I'm a trainer person. I've often admired those inherently chic women who can pull off chunky trainers with suits and romantic dresses, but that's just never been me.

I'm more of the 'trainers are for the gym' variety, opting for dressier footwear such as high boots or ballet pumps when I'm not working out.

But I am also the 'never say never' type, and if a beautiful sartorial piece comes my way that makes me revisit a trend I wouldn't normally try, then who am I to ignore it?

Said piece comes in the form of the Chloé Kick, designed by the inimitable Chemena Kamali for the maison.

Firstly, the new trainers embody the best bits of the 80s (yes, I am a bit obsessed after watching Rivals), thanks to their sporty-yet-feminime silhouette and understated pastel tones.

In fact, they "fuse the silhouette of boxing shoes with the softness of ballet slippers", resulting in a versatile trainer which, as proven by the modelling shots, goes equally well with frothy, bohemian dresses as it does with more casual athleisure.

It is designed to be worn everyday, and I can see how easily it would slot into my everyday wardrobe. I'd wear mine with my beloved wide leg jeans and a retro sweatshirt on my more casual days, and with an oversized suit for the office.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In an effort to create more sustainable fashion, Chloé Kick sneakers are crafted from leather and recycled materials too.

You can shop them now.