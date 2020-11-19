By buying these bags, you’re helping women and the planet

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re looking for a gift with purpose for your loved ones this Christmas (or for yourself) then the new limited edition BY FAR collection is for you.

The cult accessories label has teamed up with the global community platform for pre-owned fashion Vestiaire Collective in a new circular collaboration to offer a unique collection of upcycled and archive pieces. This way, it extends the lifecycle of the products instead of being cast away.

Called the ‘Future Collectibles’ collection, it consists of an upcycled edit as well as an archive sale, perfect if you’ve missed out on styles the past few seasons.

For the upcycling edit ,BY FAR’s design team created six new Mini Rachel bags (its most popular style), made entirely out of pre-loved BY FAR bags bought from the Vestiaire Collective website, as well as brand’s old stock of damaged products.

These have been remodelled into a gorgeous rose patchwork, making them into truly unique pieces no one else will have.

SHOP THE BY FAR X VESTIAIRE COLLECTIVE COLLABORATION

For the archive sale, BY FAR’s founders Sabina Gyosheva, Valentina Ignatova and Denitsa Bumbarova personally selected pieces straight from their closets – shoes and bags from the earliest collections that made the brand what it is today.

From the very first Rachel bag and set of boots BY FAR ever did, to discontinued fan-favourite styles like the Scandi mule, loved by celebrities such as Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk and Priyanka Chopra.

‘All our pieces are designed with quality and longevity in mind. We are always mindful of our impact and we continuously strive towards sustainability. From the careful material selection, to the production processes and timeless designs, we create accessories to be cherished, loved and worn for many seasons ahead,’ said the label’s co-founders.

While this collection is kind to the planet, it’s also kind to women. All proceeds from sales will go to Women for Women International, which helps women survivors of war to help rebuild their lives.

I can’t think of a better Christmas present.