The classic Burberry gifts you’ll love now and forever

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This article is in partnership with Burberry

There’s no doubt that Christmas feel extra special this year, not least because you’ll be reuniting with family and friends after some time apart.

But a way to make it even more festive is with the joy of giving gifts that are not only thoughtful, but classic enough that you’ll love them for years to come.

If you’re in need of gifting inspiration for yourself, or your loved ones, these items are high on our editors’ wish lists.

For the accessory lover

Nothing elevates and transforms an outfit quite like an accessory, and of this Burberry has many, which vary from the classic to the trend-setting. Its timeless selection of scarves, including its signature cashmere collection, is carefully crafted at a 200-year-old Scottish mill and available to personalise.

You can’t go wrong with the classic check cashmere, available in no less than 18 colours, ranging from cream to camel, though we personally love the archive beige as you’ll be hard pressed to find a more iconic style. You can also get it personalised with your initials, making it even more iconic.

Shop now: The Classic Check Cashmere Scarf for £370 from Burberry

That said, the reversible check and monogram scarf is a great versatile option thanks to its two-sided print. With one side boasting the archive check, and the other the house’s trademark monogram design, the outfit combinations are endless.

Shop now: Reversible Check and Monogram Cashmere Scarf for £520 from Burberry

As for the fashion-forward in your family, they’ll love the Italian-made reversible check and logo graphic scarf in jacquard-woven cashmere, reversing from check to a solid colour featuring screen-printed logo graphics.

Shop now: Reversible Check and Logo Graphic Cashmere Scarf for £450 from Burberry

For the handbag obsessed

Nothing says ‘I love you’ more than a designer handbag, beautifully wrapped in that trademark monogrammed packaging. There are different options you can gift this season, depending on what tone you want to set.

The TB is the ultimate timeless piece. With its distinctive Thomas Burberry monogram clasp, it was inspired by an original archive drawing of the label founder’s initials, with a modern twist.

Shop now: Small Grainy Leather TB Bag for £1,690 from Burberry

The Pocket is the new icon for those who love their classics with a twist. Designed by Ricardo Tisci, this new addition is probably our favourite this season.

Shop now: Mini Two-tone Canvas and Leather Pocket Bag for £890 from Burberry

The Lola will be the hardest-working handbag in your wardrobe. A softly structured, quilted runway bag crafted from Italian-tanned grainy leather and punctuated with the Thomas Burberry Monogram, it can be worn on the shoulder or styled as a crossbody.

Shop now: Small Horseferry Print Quilted Lola Bag for £1,190 from Burberry

The Note, a slim crossbody bag in tartan technical cotton, available in several desirable hues from burgundy to bridle brown, is the perfect option for the fun-loving fashionistas, and a great day-to-night companion. Wear on the shoulder, across the body or carry as a clutch.

Shop now: Leather and Vintage check Note Crossbody Bag for £830 from Burberry

For the one with the classic wardrobe

No matter who you’re buying for, the Burberry trench coat is always the safest bet. The quintessential British coat and global fashion icon was created by Burberry founder Thomas Burberry over 100 years ago. Today, it’s inspired by this heritage, whilst embracing modernity.

Shop now: Check Panel Gabardine Loop-back Trench Coat for £2,490 from Burberry

For the one who has everything

If, after scrolling through our Burberry gift guide, you still haven’t found the perfect gift, fret not. The complimentary monogramming, which is available on scarves and small leather goods, will ensure you get the most unique gift possible.

For example, you can personalise the below wallet and card holders with your loved one’s initials, or something that will make them think of you every time they look at it.

Shop now: Vintage Check and Grainy Leather Folding Wallet for £370 from Burbbery

Shop now: Grainy Leather Card Case with Detachable Strap for £390 from Burberry

Plus, you can take advantage of the free next day delivery if you order before 6pm Monday to Thursday, so you needn’t worry about running out of time.