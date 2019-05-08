We’ve found the swimsuits that will literally suit everyone

We’re all for looking incredible on the beach or at the swimming pool, but that doesn’t mean we want to forego comfort in favour of style. That’s why we’re very into Boden’s SS19 swimwear collection, which isn’t only size inclusive, flattering on quite literally everyone, but is designed for performance too.

First off, it’s all about the fit: every swimsuit, tankinis and bikini comes with clever features like supportive linings, structured side panels and sewn-in cups.

Secondly, all the styles come in a variety of gorgeous colours and prints, from stripes to florals and geometric prints, which you can mix and match to your heart’s content.

Lastly, whether your go-to is a two-piece or one-piece, you’ll be able to move, swim, jump or whatever kind of activity you like in it. Don’t believe us? The new collection was put to the test by seven open-water swimmers from across England. Here’s what a few of them had to say…

Faye put the Cadiz swimsuit through its paces, ‘Most mornings I swim in Lake Windermere, which is the biggest lake in England. When you’re outside in such a vast, beautiful place it really reduces the scale of any problems that you have. I like Boden swimwear because the designs are classic and timeless so they’ll stay in your wardrobe for years to come.’

Meanwhile, Joanna chose the Calasetta bikini. She says, ‘Swimming for me has been really effective at boosting my mood and making me feel more positive. In a really short space of time I can enter the water, have a swim and I leave feeling like a new person. I chose this bikini because it’s bright and fits me really nicely. I can leap around, I can swim and it’s not going to budge.’

Rabiah and Erika are also fans of the swimsuits, saying, ‘Most days I swim at London Fields Lido, it’s really great being outdoors, rain or shine. Swimming’s like a silky escape – you dive in and it feels like a whole new world. I like Boden swimsuits because I can wear them in open water, an inner-city pool or lying on a beach.’

