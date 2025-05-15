Sorry minimalists - Boden has cemented dopamine dressing as summer’s standout trend

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Boden. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

In a time when neutral, minimalist dressing feels like the standard, I always get excited by brands who aren’t afraid to be bold. Whether it’s my fashion editor senses always on the lookout for the next big trend or simply a rebellious streak I’m yet to overcome, I can’t be sure, yet when I come across a collection that allows me to indulge both these traits, I get excited.

So, you can imagine my happiness when Boden sent me a sneak peak of their latest summer drop and it wasn’t just bold - it was joy in sartorial form. A brand known for their love of colour, passion for print and legendary attention to detail, I’m sure this comes as no surprise, yet I don’t say this lightly - this may be their best collection yet.

(Image credit: Boden)

Filled with playful prints, unique shapes and high-octane colour, Boden’s summer drop takes dopamine dressing and turns it to 100. Take their Verity Midi skirt, which features tropical inspired illustrations in the form of bananas, pineapples and even a lobster or two, while their rainbow striped linen co-ord set proves why choose one colour when you can have them all.

(Image credit: Boden)

That’s not to say the collection isn’t incredibly wearable too however, on the contrary, these are pieces that can easily be woven into even the most classic of wardrobes. Take their crochet trim vest, which comes in a multitude of colours, and on first glance could pass for your favourite simple tank top. Yet, the contrasting trim updates the classic piece, elevating it and offering a twist on the wardrobe basic.

And, Boden aren’t just here to upgrade your summer looks and holiday wardrobe. No, they’ve also turned their expertise to occasionwear too. While there are so many great dresses to choose from, their bright pink elevated jersey dress is a personal favourite of mine and it’ll look great paired with metallic heels and a beaded mini bag for spring weddings, the races or any summer events.

(Image credit: Boden)

I’m sure by now you can’t wait to see this collection for yourself and don’t worry I’m not one to gate keep. Below is an edit of my favourite pieces from Boden’s summer collection including dresses, co-ords and even swimwear, perfect for packing in your suitcase.

Plus, don’t forget to check out Boden’s other collections too. Alongside incredible womenswear, you’ll also find kidswear that continues to channel Boden’s signature bold style - so now all the family can embrace dopamine dressing and bring joy to getting dressed.

Shop the best of Boden’s summer collection

Boden Una Linen Embroidered Dress £210 at Boden This embroidered dress looks incredibly expensive.

Boden Verity Linen Midi Skirt £130 at Boden I love the whimsical design of this printed midi skirt.

Boden Multi Tiered Shirt Dress £136 at Boden Just add sandals and a raffia bag for the perfect holiday look.

Boden Crochet Trim Scoop Neck Vest £36 at Boden As well as white, Boden's elevated tank top also come sin bright green, pink and black.

Boden Serena Cotton Tie Maxi Dress £136 at Boden Re-work this dress from day to night with a simple swap of shoes.

Boden Mykonos Deep V Swimsuit £86 at Boden If you're looking for flattering swimwear, this ruched detail swimsuit is a winner.

Boden Seam Detail Fit & Flare Dress £176 at Boden While it may be bright, the design of this dress still feels classic meaning you can reach for it year after year.

Boden Cross Front Ponte Dress £120 at Boden As well as bright pink, this dress also comes in navy for a luxe look.

Boden Islington Linen Trousers £130 at Boden These trousers will look just as good when worn alone as when paired with the matching blouse.