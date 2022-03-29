Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Finding your signature style can be tricky at the best of times, let alone when your body is constantly changing during pregnancy – this is where the best maternity clothes come in.

Being six months along myself, I naively thought I could get away with my normal clothes, until I realised that none of my trousers fit any more. So I’ve done extensive research for you to compile the most comfortable – and stylish, because yes they can be – maternity clothes out there.

The best maternity tops

One of the biggest concerns for mums-to-be is comfort, but that doesn’t mean you need to ditch the style altogether. Of course, you’ll never go wrong with a classic white t-shirt, but there’s so many more options available on the high-street.

For the weekend, go casual with Breton tops or silky shirts teamed with jeans and trainers. During the week or for smarter occasions, go with printed blouses and oversized shirts teamed with tapered trousers and or skirts.

Arden Organic Maternity Top – £45 at Baukjen

Isabella Oliver produce high quality, long lasting maternity clothes, reducing the environmental impact of clothing through a series of re-commerce initiatives; including Pre-Loved, Rental & Pass The Parcel. A winner of The Queen’s Award for enterprise, Isabella Oliver has a strong focus on fabrics that fit, flatter and grow as a pregnant woman’s body does. The brand is already a firm favourite with the A-list including Beyonce, Gwen Stefani, Jessica Alba and Ciara. View Deal

The best maternity trousers and jeans

Jeans are a saviour throughout pregnancy, you just can’t ever go wrong with them. I’ve lived in mine since the end of my first trimester and it was such a relief when I didn’t have to do up my old jeans anymore.

But if denim isn’t your bag, no need to panic. Silk and linen trousers as well as printed ones can all work just as nicely.

Oriana Maternity Jean – $305 at L’Agence

L’Agence’s maternity jeans selection is second to none. I love the discreet side panels on these jeans that will accommodate your growing belly. View Deal

The best maternity dresses

With wedding season and summer fast approaching, there’s nothing as handy as having a dress or two hanging in your wardrobe, which you can just throw on to instantly feel stylish.

With weddings, you can’t go wrong with a floral frock, but I’ve also found some nice shirt dresses for every day too.

Seraphine Jill Floral Wrap Maternity Nursing Dress – £139 at John Lewis

Seraphine specialises in innovative maternity & nursing designs that empower women to feel comfortable & confident in their changing body. Creative Director Chelsey heads up an in-house team of design experts, many of whom are mothers themselves. Together they draw on their collective experience & journeys in motherhood, constantly innovating to create clothes that help with creating confidence while being comfortable with clever features that adapt & grow with you. View Deal

The best maternity swimwear

Whether you’re going for a swim at your local health club or jetting off on an exotic holiday, it’s important to invest in some swimwear that you feel fab in. Swimwear is sadly one area where your non maternity styles just won’t cut it. Swimsuits are always a stylish option, but that’s not to say you can’t wear bikinis if you have a big bump.

BLACK & WHITE STRIPE MATERNITY TANKINI – £35 at JoJo Maman Bébé

As well as offering a wide range of adorable baby clothes, JoJo Maman Bébé specialises in stylish maternity wear, including this classic swimsuit. View Deal

Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best maternity clothes.