Oui oui, très chic.

It’s no secret that French women have a little je ne sais quoi about them that makes them look effortlessly stylish, especially Parisians. Just look at fashion icons including Marion Cotillard, Emmanuelle Alt, Brigitte Bardot and Catherine Deneuve. Oh, and Coco Chanel of course.

Her motto – ‘Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off’ – couldn’t be more true when it comes to Parisians. Less is most definitely more.

Think blazers, Breton tops and jeans during the day, and a classic little black dress and elegant heels for the evening. And where do they shop? Well, scroll down to see the best online destinations that deliver une touche of Parisian chic to your door.

Amélie Pichard is where Parisians go when they want their usual classics, with a little bit of a jazzy twist. Think zebra print boots, embroidered raffia pumps and metallic mesh sandals.

Go there for sculptural and timeless jewellery pieces you’ll want to layer the hell out of.

Founded by Laura Gauthier Petit in 2015, the Parisian label is inspired by the decadence of the 19th centuries and the British punk movement in the 1980s. Shaping her collections through the lives of the powerful women of her time, Laura creates fluid silhouettes using natural materials and androgynous cuts. Every season the house introduces a collectors print which remains part of the houses permanent collection.

If you love loose tailoring and feminine details, then you’ll love everything Sessun has to offer.

Marie Courroy, founder of Modetrotter, is the original Parisian it girl, and launched this brand 10 years ago as a little boutique where they offered a selection of independent brands such as Heimstone, Roseanna, Opening Ceremony, to Maison Calla, and Vanessa Bruno, now you can purchase the brand’s own designs. It’s excitingly coming to the UK in September, however you can shop it online now.

Founded by model and influencer Jeanne Damas, this niche Parisian brand is all about good quality basics like t-shirts and jeans, and sexy yet understated dresses.

Think French utlitarian chic, from shirt dresses to classic denim and crossbody bags.

Launched by French influencer Anne-Laure Mais of Adenorah, this is an ode to the modern muse (hence the name). It’s a treasure trove of gorgeous summer dresses and cute bags. Because the focus is on quality rather than quantity, each piece is handmade in Paris, and a new collection drops every couple of months.

Whether you’re after a timeless ankle boots or a fun summer sandal, Parisian brand Jonak has it all.

We’re obsessed with the delicate (and mega flattering) lingerie by Ysé – think intricate embroidery on muted lace. The swimwear is very Instagram-worthy too.

Everyone on the team is based in Paris, from the designers, pattern makers, drawers to photographers. The result? A limited edition capsule collection, available online every month, which is an ode to the Parisian woman.

Founded eight years ago by Parisan Morgane Sézalory, this e-store is now a cult classic on this side of the Channel too. Best known for its shoes and handbags (the Claude messenger bag regularly sells out), it also hosts capsule collections which always go super fast, so do sign up to their newsletter so you get first dibs. We are still mourning the lemon wedges from the Sicilian collection.

There’s nothing extravagant about Maje, it’s all about understated chic and wardrobe staples. Think capes and tailored coats, pleated skirts and feminine blouses.

For something a little dressier, look no further than Claudie Pierlot. While they of course have every LBD you could possibly need, they’ve also got lots of lovely colourful and printed dresses if you want to jazz things up a bit too. While it’s a little on the pricier side of things, the sales are excellent so you it’s worth waiting for those.

This is a more budget friendly store, which is sort of the equivalent of Next. There’s a mix of branded and own-brand fashion, and you’ll find anything from shoes to dresses and underwear. A treasure trove we tell you – and they’ve often got discount codes floating about so you can get some serious bargains.

This was created by Barbara Boccara & Sharon Krief as a brand ‘made by women for women’ and you can tell. Capturing the essence of Parisian style, it’s all fluid fabrics, tailored cuts and bursts of print, giving its clientele a sleek city allure.

We know, we know, you will have heard of Isabel Marant, but who doesn’t love its effortless, cool style?

With wedding season almost upon us, you can’t beat a beautifully cut Sandro dress and stylish accessories.

You will probably have heard of this brand given that it has standalone stores over in the UK now, but if you haven’t, head straight there for the ultimate leather biker jacket and white t-shirt.

Whilst there is no secret formula to nailing French style, knowing the right shopping destinations certainly help. And remember Coco, if in doubt, go minimal, though a touch of leopard print never hurt anyone.