Take a look at the must-see fashion and beauty campaigns and we promise you'll get instant wardrobe inspiration for the sunny season ahead.

There are some seriously brilliant new campaigns for spring/summer 2020. As we finally bid farewell winter, gone are the layers, the cardigans (it was the season of the cardigan for sure, thanks Katie Holmes), the camel coats and the boots, it’s time to embrace new trends. As always, we look to our favourite designers and brands for sartorial inspiration, and this season’s advertising campaigns are already delivering the goods. We promise you won’t be disappointed.

Who is standing out for spring/summer 2020?

From Miu Miu and Burberry to Bottega Veneta and Fendi, see all the best fashion and beauty advertising campaigns from your favourite designers and high-street store, which are really getting us in the mood for next season. There are plenty of famous faces taking to the campaign limelight, with the likes of Kendall Jenner, J Lo and the Hadid sisters giving us major SS20 envy.

As for the fashion, expect all your favourite summer trends from the catwalks, including colour blocking, soft pastels, big sleeves, masculine tailoring and all things seventies.

Keep scrolling for a look at all the best fashion advertising campaigns this season.