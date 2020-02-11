Take a look at the must-see fashion and beauty campaigns and we promise you'll get instant wardrobe inspiration for the sunny season ahead.
There are some seriously brilliant new campaigns for spring/summer 2020. As we finally bid farewell winter, gone are the layers, the cardigans (it was the season of the cardigan for sure, thanks Katie Holmes), the camel coats and the boots, it’s time to embrace new trends. As always, we look to our favourite designers and brands for sartorial inspiration, and this season’s advertising campaigns are already delivering the goods. We promise you won’t be disappointed.
Who is standing out for spring/summer 2020?
From Miu Miu and Burberry to Bottega Veneta and Fendi, see all the best fashion and beauty advertising campaigns from your favourite designers and high-street store, which are really getting us in the mood for next season. There are plenty of famous faces taking to the campaign limelight, with the likes of Kendall Jenner, J Lo and the Hadid sisters giving us major SS20 envy.
As for the fashion, expect all your favourite summer trends from the catwalks, including colour blocking, soft pastels, big sleeves, masculine tailoring and all things seventies.
Keep scrolling for a look at all the best fashion advertising campaigns this season.
Bottega Veneta
Anchored in sensuality and pure luxury, Bottega Veneta’s Spring 2020 campaign is a vision of hedonistic aspiration.
Burberry SS20
Givenchy
Givenchy unveils its Spring-Summer 2020 advertising campaign with a beautiful dichotomy. Dressed in key looks of the season, the timeless icons Charlotte Rampling and Marc Jacobs evoke memories of Paris and New York in the Nineties in images lensed by the photographer Craig McDean under the guidance of Artistic Director Clare Waight Keller. Individualism and iconoclasm embrace the liberated, self-assured allure that is so emblematic of Givenchy ready-to-wear and accessories.
Miu Miu
Louis Vuitton accessories
Fendi
Alexander McQueen
Chloé
Salvatore Ferragamo – Gancini project 2.0
Hush
Fantaisie lingerie
Featuring beauty genius Sam Chapman, stylist Karen Williams, TV presenter Charlotte Broadbent as well as other Gen x women. Not the typical ad campaign you’d expect to see from a lingerie brand, for SS20 Fantasie lingerie are wanting to show how comfortable Gen x women are and how they feel they are represented today.
Armani
Featuring Dylan Jagger and the Bloom twins, shot by Mario Sorrenti.
Adidas: 50 year anniversary of the iconic adidas Original’s Superstar
Charles & Keith
Features Ruth Bell