Last-Minute Packing for Your Beach Holiday? All You Need Is Your Favourite Shirt and This Throwback ’90s Item

There is a tendency in summer to opt for the easiest outfit—brought on by chasing kids around, not quite fancying a faff in the heat, or simply being more focused on getting out and about than on what you're actually wearing. Denim shorts and a trusty tee, or a simple sundress and sandals, easily become a kind of uniform. But there is a bolder, far more fun pairing currently doing the rounds, and some of the best-dressed women on the internet are already big fans. Enter: the sarong and shirt.
Simple in its elements, yes—all you really need is a sarong (or pareo, or extra-large scarf of sorts) and any shirt of your choosing—to create an off-duty look that's both laid-back and loud. Accessories, shoes and bags can then come as you wish. Think a simple flip flop, sun hat and raffia bag for everyday wear. A strappy sandal, shell jewellery and clutch for alfresco dinners. Add a bikini and it will take you to the beach.
Though while the sarong dates back centuries in South and SouthEast Asia, it's popularity surged here in the UK in the 90s, with even David Beckham stepping out in a silk Jean Paul Gaultier style in 1998. A look that seemed to be on the Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 26 menswear moodboard, as an impressive number of the silk wraparound skirts walked down the runway. A style that's equally trending, FYI.
So, yes, it's another 90s trend back yet again in the spotlight, but with the weather in the UK set to stay warm, it's no longer a look reserved solely for holiday. So go bold with your colour choices and play around with prints. Below, a handful of sarong and shirt options by way of inspiration.
Shop Our Favourite Shirts + Sarongs:
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ARKET
Cotton Poplin Shirt
This oversized 100% cotton style may be my favourite for warmer weather. White jeans, denim cut-offs and, of course, a sarong all make for easy outfit pairings.
TOTEME
Oversized Summer Shirt Sky
Combining linen and cotton with minimal faff, consider this Toteme shirt an impeccably made easy-to-style staple. Opt for a sarong with blue, yellow, cream or brown colours printed across to make the soft shade more striking.
Balzac Paris
Anne Ivory White Shirt With Multicolored Embroidery
To really evoke that beachside style, look to this lyocell-linen-cotton blend shirt, elevated with summer-themed embroidery: a palm tree, waves, sun and sausage dog. Why not?
With Nothing Underneath
The Weekend: Hemp, Red
With Nothing Underneath is the shirting brand every fashion editor reaches for first, and with every colour, cut and fabric you can think of, there's sure to be a style to suit any wardrobe. This red hemp feels especially fresh.
Massimo Dutti
Flowing 100% Linen Shirt
For a more relaxed fit, consider sizing up in this 100% linen shirt and roll up the sleeves for a more laidback look.
John Lewis
Pure Linen Shirt
Butter yellow was the key colour trend of both last summer and the one before, and though its popularity has dipped slightly, its joyful wearability still stands strong.
Shop Sarongs
Isabel Marant
Printed Cotton and Silk Beach Cover-Up in Red
Taking inspiration from Persian style, this red printed wraparound sarong is expertly suited to the warmer weather. Especially considering it's crafted from cotton and silk.
Pucci
Orchidee Cotton Beach Cover-Up in Blue
Enter any luxury resort, beach club or boat this summer and you're sure to spot a scattering of Pucci print. This 100% cotton cover-up can be worn as a skirt, a dress or even a bag, if you're handy with knot-tying.
FARM RIO
Off-White Sicily Sarong
Sicily is synonymous with lemons, so it's little surprise that the Farm Rio namesake print features plenty of yellow. This fringed linen-blend sarong will add a playful pop of colour to any wardrobe.
Anthropologie
4th & Reckless Sofia Sarong
Blue and brown is one of the most unexpected yet elegant colour pairings I've come across this season and this sarong proves why it's so popular. Plus, it makes styling all that much simpler with blue, brown and cream shades pairing perfectly.
ERES
Modernity Striped Cotton and Silk-Blend Sarong
This striped Eres sarong may look like a colourful beach towel, but crafted from a cotton-silk blend it's beautifully soft. Plus, the longer length makes it a touch more modest.
Cala de la Cruz
Luana Printed Beach Cover-Up in Yellow
This vintage-inspired sarong certainly brings the summer feeling. The brand may have a matching bikini, but any yellow, brown or cream shirt will look especially lovely.
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