Last-Minute Packing for Your Beach Holiday? All You Need Is Your Favourite Shirt and This Throwback ’90s Item

There is a tendency in summer to opt for the easiest outfit—brought on by chasing kids around, not quite fancying a faff in the heat, or simply being more focused on getting out and about than on what you're actually wearing. Denim shorts and a trusty tee, or a simple sundress and sandals, easily become a kind of uniform. But there is a bolder, far more fun pairing currently doing the rounds, and some of the best-dressed women on the internet are already big fans. Enter: the sarong and shirt.

Simple in its elements, yes—all you really need is a sarong (or pareo, or extra-large scarf of sorts) and any shirt of your choosing—to create an off-duty look that's both laid-back and loud. Accessories, shoes and bags can then come as you wish. Think a simple flip flop, sun hat and raffia bag for everyday wear. A strappy sandal, shell jewellery and clutch for alfresco dinners. Add a bikini and it will take you to the beach.

Though while the sarong dates back centuries in South and SouthEast Asia, it's popularity surged here in the UK in the 90s, with even David Beckham stepping out in a silk Jean Paul Gaultier style in 1998. A look that seemed to be on the Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 26 menswear moodboard, as an impressive number of the silk wraparound skirts walked down the runway. A style that's equally trending, FYI.

(Image credit: Dries Van Noten)

So, yes, it's another 90s trend back yet again in the spotlight, but with the weather in the UK set to stay warm, it's no longer a look reserved solely for holiday. So go bold with your colour choices and play around with prints. Below, a handful of sarong and shirt options by way of inspiration.

Shop Our Favourite Shirts + Sarongs:

Shop Shirts

ARKET Cotton Poplin Shirt £55 at Arket This oversized 100% cotton style may be my favourite for warmer weather. White jeans, denim cut-offs and, of course, a sarong all make for easy outfit pairings. TOTEME Oversized Summer Shirt Sky £310 at Toteme Combining linen and cotton with minimal faff, consider this Toteme shirt an impeccably made easy-to-style staple. Opt for a sarong with blue, yellow, cream or brown colours printed across to make the soft shade more striking. Balzac Paris Anne Ivory White Shirt With Multicolored Embroidery £170 at Balzac Paris To really evoke that beachside style, look to this lyocell-linen-cotton blend shirt, elevated with summer-themed embroidery: a palm tree, waves, sun and sausage dog. Why not? With Nothing Underneath The Weekend: Hemp, Red £130 at WNU With Nothing Underneath is the shirting brand every fashion editor reaches for first, and with every colour, cut and fabric you can think of, there's sure to be a style to suit any wardrobe. This red hemp feels especially fresh. Massimo Dutti Flowing 100% Linen Shirt £50 at Massimo Dutti For a more relaxed fit, consider sizing up in this 100% linen shirt and roll up the sleeves for a more laidback look. John Lewis Pure Linen Shirt £59 at John Lewis Butter yellow was the key colour trend of both last summer and the one before, and though its popularity has dipped slightly, its joyful wearability still stands strong.

Shop Sarongs

Isabel Marant Printed Cotton and Silk Beach Cover-Up in Red £192 at MyTheresa Taking inspiration from Persian style, this red printed wraparound sarong is expertly suited to the warmer weather. Especially considering it's crafted from cotton and silk. Pucci Orchidee Cotton Beach Cover-Up in Blue £270 at MyTheresa Enter any luxury resort, beach club or boat this summer and you're sure to spot a scattering of Pucci print. This 100% cotton cover-up can be worn as a skirt, a dress or even a bag, if you're handy with knot-tying. FARM RIO Off-White Sicily Sarong £111 at Farm Rio Sicily is synonymous with lemons, so it's little surprise that the Farm Rio namesake print features plenty of yellow. This fringed linen-blend sarong will add a playful pop of colour to any wardrobe. Anthropologie 4th & Reckless Sofia Sarong £42 at Anthropologie Blue and brown is one of the most unexpected yet elegant colour pairings I've come across this season and this sarong proves why it's so popular. Plus, it makes styling all that much simpler with blue, brown and cream shades pairing perfectly. ERES Modernity Striped Cotton and Silk-Blend Sarong £455 at Net-a-Porter This striped Eres sarong may look like a colourful beach towel, but crafted from a cotton-silk blend it's beautifully soft. Plus, the longer length makes it a touch more modest. Cala de la Cruz Luana Printed Beach Cover-Up in Yellow £175 at MyTheresa This vintage-inspired sarong certainly brings the summer feeling. The brand may have a matching bikini, but any yellow, brown or cream shirt will look especially lovely.