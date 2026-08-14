Last-Minute Packing for Your Beach Holiday? All You Need Is Your Favourite Shirt and This Throwback ’90s Item

Yes, the sarong is back in our summer rotation

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@sarah.corbettwinder @inlovelibertad @felicitymbird wear sarong and shirt
(Image credit: @sarah.corbettwinder @inlovelibertad @felicitymbird )
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There is a tendency in summer to opt for the easiest outfit—brought on by chasing kids around, not quite fancying a faff in the heat, or simply being more focused on getting out and about than on what you're actually wearing. Denim shorts and a trusty tee, or a simple sundress and sandals, easily become a kind of uniform. But there is a bolder, far more fun pairing currently doing the rounds, and some of the best-dressed women on the internet are already big fans. Enter: the sarong and shirt.

Joanne Jacobson

(Image credit: @joanne_jacobson)

Simple in its elements, yes—all you really need is a sarong (or pareo, or extra-large scarf of sorts) and any shirt of your choosing—to create an off-duty look that's both laid-back and loud. Accessories, shoes and bags can then come as you wish. Think a simple flip flop, sun hat and raffia bag for everyday wear. A strappy sandal, shell jewellery and clutch for alfresco dinners. Add a bikini and it will take you to the beach.

Lily Russo-Bah

(Image credit: @lilyrussobah)

Though while the sarong dates back centuries in South and SouthEast Asia, it's popularity surged here in the UK in the 90s, with even David Beckham stepping out in a silk Jean Paul Gaultier style in 1998. A look that seemed to be on the Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 26 menswear moodboard, as an impressive number of the silk wraparound skirts walked down the runway. A style that's equally trending, FYI.

Dries Van Noten ss26 menswear runway

(Image credit: Dries Van Noten)

So, yes, it's another 90s trend back yet again in the spotlight, but with the weather in the UK set to stay warm, it's no longer a look reserved solely for holiday. So go bold with your colour choices and play around with prints. Below, a handful of sarong and shirt options by way of inspiration.

Shop Our Favourite Shirts + Sarongs:

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Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
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Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 