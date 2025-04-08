Aligne x Elizabeth Day is the capsule wardrobe collection I have been desperately needing for spring

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Aligne. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

Although spring is undoubtedly my favourite time of year, I can admit that it is a notoriously tricky season to dress for. Not quite cold enough for your winter coats but certainly not warm enough to abandon outerwear altogether, some sartorial experimentation is needed.

If you've also found yourself at a loss with what to wear over the last few weeks, worry no more. Aligne has just launched a fresh collection with Elizabeth Day, and it has condensed my dream spring wardrobe into 13 capsule pieces that can take you anywhere—and I mean anywhere.

From a trench with a twist and occasionwear of dreams to the perfect deconstructed blazer, these are pieces that are made for transitional weather without screaming practicality. And it wouldn't be an Aligne collection without some expertly tailored denim.

(Image credit: Aligne)

The capsule collection brings storytelling, resilience, and self-expression to the fore, made with items that are designed to empower the wearer. Elizabeth's personal philosophy of embracing life’s imperfections while feeling confident and comfortable in your own skin informed how each item came together, building a gorgeous spring capsule in the process.

Think versatile denim co-ords, the ultimate white shirt, and elevated basics that will more than earn their keep in your wardrobe. There's even a prospective bridesmaid dress in the mix for less than £150, which isn't easy to come by—particularly from a brand that prioritises sustainability.

Using a high proportion of eco-friendly materials, including organic cotton, as well as working with factories certified with SMETA (Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audit) which recognises businesses with ethical performance and working conditions within their supply chains, you can shop with confidence.

Nothing beats a versatile and elegant investment with added green points, which every item in the Aligne x Elizabeth Day capsule has perfected. Consider your spring wardrobe rut resolved.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop the Aligne x Elizabeth Day collection

Ed Elle Bardot Waisted Blazer £175 at Aligne This incredible blazer was the first thing that caught my eye in this collection. It looks infinitely more premium than the reasonable price tag.

Ed Hope Peplum Denim Top £89 at Aligne Denim co-ords are all the rage this season, and this top proves why.

Ed Ashton Cape Short Trench Coat £189 at Aligne There's no going wrong with a classic trench, but I love the elevated feel this cropped silhouette offers.

Ed Evelyn Peplum Party Dress £145 at Aligne With this in your wardrobe, every formal occasion is covered. Or, dress it down with a white tee underneath for extra wearability.

Ed Everyn Bardot Poplin Shirt £99 at Aligne The classic white button up has been given a feminine twist.

Ed Elita Halter Dress £145 at Aligne From the standout colour to the beautiful cut, this dress has it all.

Ed Cherish Denim Midi Dress £135 at Aligne After years of hunting for the perfect denim dress, I've finally found it—and just in time for the sunny weather.

Ed Dimarco Knitted Striped Jumper £99 at Aligne For chilly evenings, this understated knit will go with anything.

Ed Skylar Flare Jeans £119 at Aligne Flared jeans are firmly back in, and it doesn't get much more chic than this front split pair.