Aligne x Elizabeth Day is the capsule wardrobe collection I have been desperately needing for spring
Transitional dressing has never been simpler—or more chic
Although spring is undoubtedly my favourite time of year, I can admit that it is a notoriously tricky season to dress for. Not quite cold enough for your winter coats but certainly not warm enough to abandon outerwear altogether, some sartorial experimentation is needed.
If you've also found yourself at a loss with what to wear over the last few weeks, worry no more. Aligne has just launched a fresh collection with Elizabeth Day, and it has condensed my dream spring wardrobe into 13 capsule pieces that can take you anywhere—and I mean anywhere.
From a trench with a twist and occasionwear of dreams to the perfect deconstructed blazer, these are pieces that are made for transitional weather without screaming practicality. And it wouldn't be an Aligne collection without some expertly tailored denim.
The capsule collection brings storytelling, resilience, and self-expression to the fore, made with items that are designed to empower the wearer. Elizabeth's personal philosophy of embracing life’s imperfections while feeling confident and comfortable in your own skin informed how each item came together, building a gorgeous spring capsule in the process.
Think versatile denim co-ords, the ultimate white shirt, and elevated basics that will more than earn their keep in your wardrobe. There's even a prospective bridesmaid dress in the mix for less than £150, which isn't easy to come by—particularly from a brand that prioritises sustainability.
Using a high proportion of eco-friendly materials, including organic cotton, as well as working with factories certified with SMETA (Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audit) which recognises businesses with ethical performance and working conditions within their supply chains, you can shop with confidence.
Nothing beats a versatile and elegant investment with added green points, which every item in the Aligne x Elizabeth Day capsule has perfected. Consider your spring wardrobe rut resolved.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Shop the Aligne x Elizabeth Day collection
This incredible blazer was the first thing that caught my eye in this collection. It looks infinitely more premium than the reasonable price tag.
There's no going wrong with a classic trench, but I love the elevated feel this cropped silhouette offers.
With this in your wardrobe, every formal occasion is covered. Or, dress it down with a white tee underneath for extra wearability.
After years of hunting for the perfect denim dress, I've finally found it—and just in time for the sunny weather.
Flared jeans are firmly back in, and it doesn't get much more chic than this front split pair.
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.
-
Every beauty editor has a Merit product that they refuse to live without—this glow-booster is mine
A must-have for dewy skin
By Rebecca Fearn
-
I experienced skin pigmentation post-pregnancy—after trial and error, these are the best foundations for uneven tone
Base products with benefits
By Matilda Stanley
-
Why The White Lotus cast’s surprising salaries are going viral
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
This unsexy £6 product is my secret to never ironing my clothes
It's easily my most used fashion hack
By Amelia Yeomans
-
In a transitional wardrobe rut? These are the best spring dresses to add to your collection for every occasion
With these in your arsenal, you're set for the months ahead
By Amelia Yeomans
-
12 essential tools to make your clothes last longer - according to fashion editors
A seasonal wardrobe refresh has never been so easy
By Avalon Afriyie
-
Hate ironing? So do we—that's why we've found the best handheld clothes steamers
The perfect companion for your travels
By Grace Lindsay
-
Emily Ratajkowski wore a Zara dress on holiday and you can still buy it
Nailing summer style
By Penny Goldstone
-
Everyone’s obsessing over this River Island t-shirt
Perfect for those Instagram shots
By Penny Goldstone