Aligne x Elizabeth Day is the capsule wardrobe collection I have been desperately needing for spring

Transitional dressing has never been simpler—or more chic

composite of elizabeth day in aligne capsule collection
(Image credit: Aligne)
Jump to category:
Amelia Yeomans's avatar
By
published
in Features

Although spring is undoubtedly my favourite time of year, I can admit that it is a notoriously tricky season to dress for. Not quite cold enough for your winter coats but certainly not warm enough to abandon outerwear altogether, some sartorial experimentation is needed.

If you've also found yourself at a loss with what to wear over the last few weeks, worry no more. Aligne has just launched a fresh collection with Elizabeth Day, and it has condensed my dream spring wardrobe into 13 capsule pieces that can take you anywhere—and I mean anywhere.

From a trench with a twist and occasionwear of dreams to the perfect deconstructed blazer, these are pieces that are made for transitional weather without screaming practicality. And it wouldn't be an Aligne collection without some expertly tailored denim.

elizabeth day wearing aligne collection

(Image credit: Aligne)

The capsule collection brings storytelling, resilience, and self-expression to the fore, made with items that are designed to empower the wearer. Elizabeth's personal philosophy of embracing life’s imperfections while feeling confident and comfortable in your own skin informed how each item came together, building a gorgeous spring capsule in the process.

Think versatile denim co-ords, the ultimate white shirt, and elevated basics that will more than earn their keep in your wardrobe. There's even a prospective bridesmaid dress in the mix for less than £150, which isn't easy to come by—particularly from a brand that prioritises sustainability.

Using a high proportion of eco-friendly materials, including organic cotton, as well as working with factories certified with SMETA (Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audit) which recognises businesses with ethical performance and working conditions within their supply chains, you can shop with confidence.

Nothing beats a versatile and elegant investment with added green points, which every item in the Aligne x Elizabeth Day capsule has perfected. Consider your spring wardrobe rut resolved.

Shop the Aligne x Elizabeth Day collection

Ed Elle Bardot Waisted Blazer
Ed Elle Bardot Waisted Blazer

This incredible blazer was the first thing that caught my eye in this collection. It looks infinitely more premium than the reasonable price tag.

Ed Hope Peplum Denim Top
Ed Hope Peplum Denim Top

Denim co-ords are all the rage this season, and this top proves why.

Ed Ashton Cape Short Trench Coat
Ed Ashton Cape Short Trench Coat

There's no going wrong with a classic trench, but I love the elevated feel this cropped silhouette offers.

Ed Evelyn Peplum Party Dress
Ed Evelyn Peplum Party Dress

With this in your wardrobe, every formal occasion is covered. Or, dress it down with a white tee underneath for extra wearability.

Ed Everyn Bardot Poplin Shirt
Ed Everyn Bardot Poplin Shirt

The classic white button up has been given a feminine twist.

Ed Elita Halter Dress
Ed Elita Halter Dress

From the standout colour to the beautiful cut, this dress has it all.

Ed Cherish Denim Midi Dress
Ed Cherish Denim Midi Dress

After years of hunting for the perfect denim dress, I've finally found it—and just in time for the sunny weather.

Ed Dimarco Knitted Striped Jumper
Ed Dimarco Knitted Striped Jumper

For chilly evenings, this understated knit will go with anything.

Ed Skylar Flare Jeans
Ed Skylar Flare Jeans

Flared jeans are firmly back in, and it doesn't get much more chic than this front split pair.

Ed Adonis Zip Up Top
Ed Adonis Zip Up Top

With a statement zip and structured square neckline, this tailored top is suitable for all manner of spring occasions.

Amelia Yeomans
Amelia Yeomans
Junior Shopping Editor

Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸