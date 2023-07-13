Last night, all the most stylish celebrities took to the pink carpet in honour of everyone’s favourite doll, Margot Robbie, or do we mean Barbie?—we’re not sure anymore. And one Barbie who proved she is everything was actress Sharon Rooney.

Stepping out in a custom blue gown by Natalie and Alanna, she provided the perfect antidote to a sea of fuschia, cotton candy and power pink tones. Alongside the statement shade, the gown featured metallic detailing, a bold bow centrepiece and elegant cape sleeves for added drama. Stylist Sarah Harrison finished the look with jewellery from Bulgari and silver ankle boots.

On creating the look, Harrison says, "Sharon is so much fun that I wanted to ensure her playful side got to shine through. Natalie and Alanna were the perfect choice and brand for us to collaborate with for this moment as they are so beloved for their vintage-inspired detailing. It was really special to work so closely with an all-female team on creating this incredible moment."

Ahead of the premiere, we sat down with Sharon to find out what being a Barbie is really like and all her beauty secrets...

(Image credit: Courtesy Warner Brothers / Pinnacle PR)

Sharon Rooney on Barbie

What were your favourite moments from set?

Filming the dance sequence was a massive highlight for me, it was so much fun and it was an amazing atmosphere. All the Barbies and Kens were cheering each other from the sides—it was brilliant!

What part of the film did you find the funniest?

Just one part? There’s so many moments where I laughed! Michael Cera is magic—anything with Allan makes me laugh! Also, the scene with Barbie and weird Barbie when she first visits her to ask about flat feet is so wonderful!

What was your favourite Barbie outfit?

All of them!!! If I had to pick one I absolutely love my green love heart tracksuit with the matching headband! It was so perfect!

Sharon Rooney on her beauty essentials

What make-up items do you always carry in your bag?

I always have a mascara, usually whatever new one has come out recently I’m a sucker for a new mascara, a little Trigwell puff, some Laura Mercier translucent powder, a Weleda lip balm and a Fenty gloss.

What is your go-to fragrance?

I love Bonbon by Viktor & Rolf

What products do you use in your skincare routine?

I always start with the Body Shop Camomile Cleanser—it’s my fave—and a little bit of Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream. I keep it pretty simple.

So there you have it. Not sure about you, but we can't wait for the film. Now just roll on July 21st...

Stylist, Sarah-Rose Harrison

Makeup, Charlotte Yeomans using 111SKIN

Hair, Sophie Sugarman @ LMC Worldwide using Oribe

Manicure, Chiara Ballisai @ The Only Agency using Essie 'Ballet Slipper' 'Sugar Daddy' & 'Mademoiselle'