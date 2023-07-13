We spent the day with Sharon Rooney—here she tells us what it's like to be a real-life Barbie

She’s everything!

Sharon Rooney at the Barbie Premiere
(Image credit: Courtesy Warner Brothers / Pinnacle PR)
Jump to category:
Jazzria Harris
By Jazzria Harris
published

Last night, all the most stylish celebrities took to the pink carpet in honour of everyone’s favourite doll, Margot Robbie, or do we mean Barbie?—we’re not sure anymore. And one Barbie who proved she is everything was actress Sharon Rooney.

Stepping out in a custom blue gown by Natalie and Alanna, she provided the perfect antidote to a sea of fuschia, cotton candy and power pink tones. Alongside the statement shade, the gown featured metallic detailing, a bold bow centrepiece and elegant cape sleeves for added drama. Stylist Sarah Harrison finished the look with jewellery from Bulgari and silver ankle boots. 

On creating the look, Harrison says, "Sharon is so much fun that I wanted to ensure her playful side got to shine through. Natalie and Alanna were the perfect choice and brand for us to collaborate with for this moment as they are so beloved for their vintage-inspired detailing. It was really special to work so closely with an all-female team on creating this incredible moment."

Ahead of the premiere, we sat down with Sharon to find out what being a Barbie is really like and all her beauty secrets...

Sharon Rooney on the pink carpet for the Barbie premiere

(Image credit: Courtesy Warner Brothers / Pinnacle PR)

Sharon Rooney on Barbie

What were your favourite moments from set?

Filming the dance sequence was a massive highlight for me, it was so much fun and it was an amazing atmosphere. All the Barbies and Kens were cheering each other from the sides—it was brilliant! 

What part of the film did you find the funniest?

Just one part? There’s so many moments where I laughed! Michael Cera is magic—anything with Allan makes me laugh! Also, the scene with Barbie and weird Barbie when she first visits her to ask about flat feet is so wonderful!

What was your favourite Barbie outfit?

All of them!!! If I had to pick one I absolutely love my green love heart tracksuit with the matching headband! It was so perfect! 

Sharon Rooney on her beauty essentials

What make-up items do you always carry in your bag?

I always have a mascara, usually whatever new one has come out recently I’m a sucker for a new mascara, a little Trigwell puff, some Laura Mercier translucent powder, a Weleda lip balm and a Fenty gloss.

What is your go-to fragrance?

I love Bonbon by Viktor & Rolf

What products do you use in your skincare routine?

I always start with the Body Shop Camomile Cleanser—it’s my fave—and a little bit of Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream. I keep it pretty simple.

Viktor & Rolf Bon Bon Eau de Parfum perfume deals
Viktor & Rolf Bon Bon Eau de Parfum

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder Sephora Black Friday
Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

The Body Shop Camomile Cleansing Butter
The Body Shop, Camomile Sumptuous Makeup Cleansing Butter

Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter 8ml
Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter

A pot of Charlotte
Charlotte Tilbury, Charlotte's Magic Cream

So there you have it. Not sure about you, but we can't wait for the film. Now just roll on July 21st...

Stylist, Sarah-Rose Harrison
Makeup, Charlotte Yeomans using 111SKIN
Hair, Sophie Sugarman @ LMC Worldwide using Oribe
Manicure, Chiara Ballisai @ The Only Agency using Essie 'Ballet Slipper' 'Sugar Daddy' & 'Mademoiselle'

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

Latest