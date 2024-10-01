Schiaparelli just served sublime avant-garde basics at their Spring/Summer 2025 show

With just a few more days to go, Paris Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2025 season has proven to be a major hit amongst the fashion crowd and celebrities alike. Just yesterday, haute couture brand Schiaparelli staged their collection in front of an impressive set of onlookers, including Kylie Jenner, a long supporter of the brand who happened to be there to support her sister as she graced the runway.

Schiaparelli's SS25 show also marked supermodel Adriana Lima's long-awaited runway debut after a six-year hiatus, so it's safe to say Bella Hadid wasn't the only one looking to cause shockwaves across the industry in Paris.

And speaking of shockwaves, Daniel Roseberry, who has been the brand's creative director for nearly six years, is no stranger to showcasing some drama on the runway. Over the past couple of seasons, Schiaparelli has been a fan favourite for its avant-garde pristine garments and pioneering accessories. This season is no different.

(Image credit: Schiaparelli)

Leaning on the house's couture origins, Roseberry presented a timeless collection with the intention of pieces serving as a future vintage that become modern heirlooms for the brand's clients and, eventually, their successors as well.

Using culture as inspiration rather than traditional trends, this season's collection offered plenty of bright, loud, and picturesque colours that looked straight out of a Mondrian painting. Followed by various pieces in both zebra prints and embellished floral motifs.

(Image credit: Schiaparelli)

Best of all, there were plenty of menswear-inspired pieces with classic Schiaparelli twists that seamlessly merged classic womenswear into oversized coats, exaggerated shoulders, and tuxedo jackets. Plenty of these pieces were inset with stretch corsets that harmonised each piece, from Kendall Jenner's U-cut denim trousers merging into her tank top corset to Candice Swanepoel's denim dress in a sophisticated Basque waist silhouette.

(Image credit: Schiaparelli)

This season's accessories followed suit with the previous season's offerings, including the ever-famous toe shoes in silver mules and their signature Schiap bag, reimagined in different bright hues paying tribute to the Maison's timeless codes. New this season is the Hobo bag, a sleek shoulder bag in suede, zebra, and faded heavy cotton. All equally as fun as they are practical.

"Here at Schiaparelli, our Prêt-à-porter collection is intentionally tight. But it’s an amazing time to be small, because it allows you to design with real purpose, and for us purpose wins over the banal every time. The world may feel more chaotic than ever, but here, the mood is celebratory: both of what fashion can be, but of how fashion can make you feel," says Roseberry.