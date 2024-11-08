Roger Vivier has us channelling serious screen siren style

Fashion and the silver screen have always gone hand-in-hand. Whether it’s Lauren Bacall seductively sucking on a cigarette in a cinched houndstooth blazer in ‘To Have And Have Not’ or Bette Davis in an off-the-shoulder, brooch-adorned cocktail dress in ‘All About Eve’ the glamour of old Hollywood starlets holds ever-lasting appeal.

So it makes sense that Roger Vivier, a house whose designs epitomise the meaning of timeless, has revisited the film noir era for the latest instalment of its Icons campaign — thus living up to the series’ name.

While a sequel to episode one, which was released earlier this year and starred actress Laura Dern, this episode marks a significant shift in tone. This time around, it’s the turn of fellow actress Eva Green to board the luxurious Vivier Express, in a surrealist short film imagined by creative director Gherardo Felloni.

“Film noirs have always fascinated me. It’s a world where shadows speak, and every glance hides a secret. I wanted Eva to be our modern-day femme fatale, because she doesn’t just wear the shoes and accessories; she brings them to life, infusing them with a sense of danger and desire,” said Felloni in a release.

Dressed in a black tailored suit with red suede I Love Vivier heels and a black Viv’ Choc bag, Green quietly flicks through a book (after removing her super-glam, crystal-embellished sunglasses) whilst travelling in a private train carriage.

The I Love Vivier styles are characterised by the heart-shaped silhouette that peeks out from the shoe’s insole and defines the outline of the top edge. Designed as a declaration of love to all women, they are elegant, distinctive and instantly recognisable.

Green then notices her own reflection staring back at her in the window, reading over her shoulder. The passage in question? “To wear dreams on one’s feet is to give a reality to one’s dreams.” These words, a quote from Monsieur Vivier himself, cause a shift in the paradigm — the train shakes frantically, the walls come in closer, and the table lamp starts sparking.

The scene re-appears completely devoid of colour, and with Green’s reflection-cum-alter-ego now sitting opposite her. They appear to be dressed exactly the same — but a closer look reveals that the alter-ego’s heels feature an all over psychedelic black and white design, perfectly fitting for the bizarre moment.

She glances at Green’s classic black Viv’ Choc and proclaims “Nice bag!” The original Green realises the alter-ego is also carrying a Viv’ Choc — but on her version, the nappa leather is split down the middle, featuring both black and white panels, and adorned with a chunky white buckle. While the versions in the film are shown as clutches, the bag also comes with a practical chain link shoulder strap.

As the alter-ego reapplies her lipstick in a mirrored compact, majorly echoing old Hollywood vibes, she utters the dreamlike quote from Roger Vivier. The original Green then awakens — the world is back in full colour, but the mysterious alter-ego has vanished, simply leaving the book on the opposite seat in her place.

Green looks down — she is now wearing the striped, monochromatic pumps. And, you guessed it, she is now holding the monochromatic bag. Out of shot a director yells “Action!” and Green snaps into character. In the manner of her sultry alter-ego, she delivers the lines to camera with a renewed confidence, her dazzling earrings catching the light in true starlet fashion.

Smiling, satisfied with her performance, she puts her gem-encrusted cat-eye sunglasses back on, before pulling them down to reveal a cheeky wink. We’re now viewing her through a vintage TV set, her image appearing retro and fuzzy, in a room awash with blue light. Why? It doesn’t matter, it’s film noir darling.

All we know is that, for the upcoming party season, we’ll be making like Eva and channelling our own inner femme fatales — red lipstick, finger waved hair, and of course, vampy Roger Vivier heels.

The collection is available to shop at Rogervivier.com