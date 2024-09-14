Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2025: a lesson in elegance and theatricality

The venue

Richard Quinn, the inaugural winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, took over a ballroom at The Dorchester to showcase his Spring/Summer 2025 collection on the second day of London Fashion Week. Guests mingled over glasses of champagne and cocktails in the lobby of the iconic grand hotel, before being ushered into the ballroom. Crystal chandeliers hovered over a black carpet and rose and orchid flower wool.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The vibe

As is his custom, an orchestra and choir played classical versions of modern hits while guests took their seats. Jourdan Dunn opened the show to Evanescence’s Wake Me Up, in a little black dress adorned with a crystal lattice, completed by a high ruffle neck adorned with a single red rose, dramatically setting the tone for the rest of the collection. Few shows bring us almost to tears, but Richard Quinn is always one of them. The gowns are beautiful yes, but it is the way he showcases them with the reverence they deserve that truly sets him apart from the rest.

The collection

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

If there is something Richard Quinn’s designs don’t lack, it is depth and theatricality, and his Spring/Summer 2025 collection had them in bounds. There were big sleeves and high necks, 3D flowers and beaded ones, full tulle skirts and slim velvet and beaded ones. These are gowns that are unapologetically romantic and dramatic. Alongside his classic colour palette or black and white were bursts of colour: a red tulle gown with black bows, a baby pink beaded column dress with a bow at the back, a floral beaded yellow dress and matching coat, and of course gowns adorned with rose motifs in bold yellow and pink hues. It's no surprise that Quinn is known as the couture king of fashion week.



It wouldn’t be a Richard Quinn collection without at least a quarter of the collection being comprised of bridal gowns, which ended the show. There was a design for every bride imaginable: a baroque mini dress with corset top and big sleeves, a 50s style beaded gown with full skirt, a high-waist regency dress, a 70s style sheer gown with bell sleeves and a stunning beaded jumpsuit. Enough to make you want to renew your wedding vows.

The details

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The details are what truly give his gowns that couture feel. Each garment glittered, shimmered, floated or sashayed under the chandeliers thanks to many, many, many sequins, flowers, beads, bows, feathers and pearls adorning them.

The front row

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

As always, celebrities donned their best gowns (designed by Richard Quinn of course) to support the designer. Lily Bass, aka, Kelly Rutherford, looked elegant in a black and cream bow dress, as she sat next to her almost daughter in law Amy Jackson (she recently wed Chuck Bass actor Ed Westwick), glittering in a pink dress. Leigh Ann Pinnock, Self Esteem and Sian Gabari were also in attendance.