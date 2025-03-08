Pomellato joins forces with Jane Fonda, America Ferrera and Laura Harrier for a powerful International Women's Day campaign

For International Women's Day this year, luxury jewellery brand Pomellato has tapped an influential A-list ensemble for its 8th annual video campaign for its Pomellato for Women initiative, which aims to deliver a message calling for collective responsibility and action against violence.

Featuring Academy Award- winning actress and activist Jane Fonda alongside fellow award-winning actress, director, producer, and activist America Ferrera as well as actress Laura Herrier, Olympic athlete Mattia Furlani, and more. These influential figures join forces with the Pomellato CEO and founder of the #PomellatoForWomen platform, Sabina Belli, to challenge society’s complicity in this crisis.

(Image credit: Pomellato)

"Domestic violence is a collective wound that scars our entire society. As a Maison that has cared for women since 1967, we believe that transformation begins when we all accept our role as social sentinels. This means being vigilant and brave enough to act. It means understanding that silence is not neutrality – it is complicity. We must move beyond awareness to action, beyond sympathy to systemic change,” says Belli.

THE POMELLATO FOR WOMEN VIDEO FOR INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Encouraging viewers to take three actionable steps: Speak out, break the silence, and listen to survivors whilst making sure to remain watchful, compassionate and unafraid to step in to see a change reflected in society whilst reassuring victims that they are not alone.

The video concludes with the campaign's message in a unified note: “Let us work toward a future where domestic violence is no longer a shadow over our homes, our communities, and in our hearts,” Fonda advocates. Fellow actress Mariska Hargitay concludes with a powerful note: “And, one day, when we look back, we will know that this was the moment we chose to rewrite history.”It builds a powerful vision of hope that encourages its audience to support a real change by collectively standing up against violence.

In an ongoing partnership and commitment to combat domestic violence, Pomellato continues its support of Casa di Accoglienza delle Donne Maltrattate, Milan's first anti-violence centre for women.