Pomellato joins forces with Jane Fonda, America Ferrera and Laura Harrier for a powerful International Women's Day campaign
Returning for its 8th annual video campaign for its Pomellato for Women initiative
For International Women's Day this year, luxury jewellery brand Pomellato has tapped an influential A-list ensemble for its 8th annual video campaign for its Pomellato for Women initiative, which aims to deliver a message calling for collective responsibility and action against violence.
Featuring Academy Award- winning actress and activist Jane Fonda alongside fellow award-winning actress, director, producer, and activist America Ferrera as well as actress Laura Herrier, Olympic athlete Mattia Furlani, and more. These influential figures join forces with the Pomellato CEO and founder of the #PomellatoForWomen platform, Sabina Belli, to challenge society’s complicity in this crisis.
"Domestic violence is a collective wound that scars our entire society. As a Maison that has cared for women since 1967, we believe that transformation begins when we all accept our role as social sentinels. This means being vigilant and brave enough to act. It means understanding that silence is not neutrality – it is complicity. We must move beyond awareness to action, beyond sympathy to systemic change,” says Belli.
Encouraging viewers to take three actionable steps: Speak out, break the silence, and listen to survivors whilst making sure to remain watchful, compassionate and unafraid to step in to see a change reflected in society whilst reassuring victims that they are not alone.
The video concludes with the campaign's message in a unified note: “Let us work toward a future where domestic violence is no longer a shadow over our homes, our communities, and in our hearts,” Fonda advocates. Fellow actress Mariska Hargitay concludes with a powerful note: “And, one day, when we look back, we will know that this was the moment we chose to rewrite history.”It builds a powerful vision of hope that encourages its audience to support a real change by collectively standing up against violence.
In an ongoing partnership and commitment to combat domestic violence, Pomellato continues its support of Casa di Accoglienza delle Donne Maltrattate, Milan's first anti-violence centre for women.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
-
Gillian Anderson: "The pressure not to fail for women has always been high up there for me"
The actor on International Women's Day and beauty rituals
By Nessa Humayun
-
This is hands down one of the *best* hair products that I have ever used, and I will repeat buy it until the end of time
It’s totally transformed my hair care routine
By Mica Ricketts
-
It's one of the most fun home workouts you can do: 6 best exercise hula hoops to add to your fitness regime
They're very affordable, too.
By Amelia Yeomans