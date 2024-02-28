Monica Lewinsky for Reformation: it's the collab we didn't know we needed

Nothing gets me more excited than an unexpected collab that just works and Reformation's latest campaign, titled 'You've Got the Power', is the perfect example.

The brand has enlisted activist and changemaker Monica Lewinsky to be the face of their new workwear collection, and, with the support of Vote.org, hopes that this will be a reminder to get out and vote in 2024 – a critical election year, globally.

Ref is known for their commitment to having a positive impact on the people and the planet, with this latest campaign dedicated to encouraging individuals to make their views count.

'We know another faceless brand telling you to vote isn’t going to cut through so we teamed up with someone iconic who would,' explains Reformation.

A Ref woman is an empowered woman – and an empowered woman uses her voice.

'It’s pretty simple: Voting is using our voice to be heard and it’s the most defining – and powerful – aspect of democracy,' says Lewinsky. 'Voting is always important, but the stakes are especially high this year with voter frustration and apathy threatening to meaningfully impact turnout. A Ref woman is an empowered woman – and an empowered woman uses her voice.'

As for the new collection, think of it as your perfect workday wardrobe. There is the prerequisite pencil skirt (hello, executive chic) and perfectly oversized shirt, as well as a few excellent two-pieces – ideal for those busy weekdays where the last thing you want to be thinking about is what to wear.

In honor of the campaign, Reformation will make a donation to Vote.org and 100% of proceeds from its You’ve Got the Power sweatshirt will benefit the organisation.

Shop the collection at reformation.com

