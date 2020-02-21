Moschino goes full-on Marie Antoinette in Milan

The vibe

The Moschino invitation – a pink cake with intricate icing – set the tone for the show. Crystal chandeliers dropped dramatically from the ceiling to light a mirrored runway. At the centre of it all, an old-fashioned gilded stage with draped pink curtains, which opened up to reveal a Versailles-style hall of mirrors.

The line-up itself was worthy of any FROW. The Hadid sisters walked, as did Kaia Gerber, and a few Victoria’s Secret alumni including Irina Shayk, Romee Strijd and Stella Maxwell.

The clothes

Let them have cake! As you might have guessed from the set, the collection paid a lavish homage to Marie Antoinette. Jeremy Scott designed her decadent wardrobe as if she were alive today. The corsets and paniers were re-imagined with denim and PVC, and there were even trench and hoodie-style versions – all embellished with pearls and gold. Hemlines were short and boots thigh high.

There were bucolique prints and delicate florals, ballgowns in the shades of the patisseries she so favoured. And of course this being Moschino, there were actual cake dresses which were a cheeky echo of the invitations.

The accessories

Even the accessories were fit for royalty, from the pearl chain belts to the chunky pearl earrings and peace sign chokers. The shoes were equally sexy: think thigh highs boot with pink satin laces and chunky platform heels.

For the bags, as per usual, Jeremy turned everyday objects on their heads. There were hat boxes, fans, macarons and very realistic baguettes, mixed in with his signature Moto-jacket bags.

The standout piece

Penny says, ‘There’s no one like Moschino to remind us that sometimes fashion can just be fun and frivolous. That said, there was something a little more wearable about the magenta gown with gathered skirt. If Marie Antoinette were invited to the Oscars, this is what she’d wear.

Sunil says, ‘Planning your nuptials soon? Take note: Who needs a cake when you can BE the cake. Moschino’s AW20 bride sashayed down the runway complete with frosting and a veil that grazed across the well appointed heels on the FROW.’