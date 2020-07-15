This may be the reason Meghan wore blue for her UN speech

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Yesterday Meghan Markle made a surprise speech for the UN, encouraging girls to build each other up.

Delivering a virtual speech at the Girl Up Leadership Summit from her Los Angeles home, she said, ‘Your generation is often referred to as digital natives, and you understand that our online world has the power to affirm and support as much as it does to harm.’

Meghan added, ‘We are not meant to be breaking each other down; we are meant to be building each other up.’

To make her speech, the Duchess of Sussex wore a royal blue top by Adam Lippes, a shade she seems to love as she’s worn it several times in the past.

This might be a total coincidence of course, but the official colours of the UN are white and blue, and the blue was chosen in 1945, specifically because it is ‘the opposite of red, the war colour’.

The exact shade of blue has never been revealed and has changed over the years, but its message remains the same.

Many colour experts also associate blue with a calming effect, as opposed to red which can be aggressive.

Either way, Meghan didn’t need the extra symbol for her speech, as her powerful words were uplifting in themselves.