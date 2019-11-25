Meghan Markle won’t have to follow this royal style rule this Christmas

As you know, Meghan and Harry are spending Christmas abroad this year, opting to take a few weeks off and visit the Duchess’ mother in America.

And as such, they will probably not celebrate in the same way that the rest of the royal family will at Sandringham. Normally, the royals stick to a strict schedule and rules, for example opening presents on Christmas Eve (as they are from German descent), and eating the same thing for Christmas dinner every year.

They also adhere to a black tie dress code on Christmas Eve, and dress up for church on Christmas Day.

However with Meghan, Harry and baby Archie spending the holidays with Doria Ragland in California, it’s likely to be more of a laid back, intimate affair.

So we can’t imagine she will be wearing a ballgown or diamonds (which you’re normally not meant to wear before 6pm), or that Harry will be wearing a tuxedo for that matter. The couple might of course dress up, as it’s Christmas after all, but probably nothing as fancy as they normally would in Sandringham.

And perhaps they will even open presents on Christmas Day, as is more traditional in America. Either way, it will probably be lovely.