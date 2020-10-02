Meghan Markle only saw her finished dress on her wedding day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress is still one of the most talked-about wedding dresses in the world. After months of speculation, she walked down the aisle in a Givenchy gown on 19th May 2018.

Designer Clare Waight Keller has since opened up about what it was like to work with the Duchess on the dress – which incidentally took 3,900 hours to make.

She said, ‘Through hours of conversation, meetings together, and research, slowly all the pieces of that story came together.’

‘We struck it off instantly and a friendship began. Fittings were always a special time to chat, just us, it was a time of getting to know each other’s history and there are many memorable moments,’ she added.

And the Duchess knew immediately which style she wanted.

In the ITV documentary Queen of the World, which saw her reunited with her wedding dress for the first time since the wedding at the Windsor Castle exhibition, she said, ‘I knew at the onset I wanted a bateau neckline, I wanted a cropped sleeve, I wanted a very timeless, classic feeling and, obviously with respect to the environment we were in and St George’s Chapel, being really modest in what it would look like, I knew that the tailoring was so key, because the dress itself would be so covered up.’

She also revealed that she trusted Clare so much that she didn’t see the finalised dress until the morning of her actual wedding day.

‘We had two or three meetings talking about sketches and different ideas of how this could really come to life. We knew we wanted it to be very delicate, but then after that point, I just said I trust her implicitly with what she did,’ Meghan said.

The Duchess added, ‘I didn’t see it really until the morning of, so this is my first time seeing the veil like this.’

We can all agree it turned out splendidly.