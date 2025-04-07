in Features
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
The leading destination for fashion, beauty, shopping and finger-on-the-pulse views on the latest issues. Marie Claire's travel content helps you delight in discovering new destinations around the globe, offering a unique – and sometimes unchartered – travel experience. From new hotel openings to the destinations tipped to take over our travel calendars, this iconic name has it covered.
-
Why The White Lotus cast’s surprising salaries are going viral
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Prince William is making the most of his "second chance" with Princess Kate
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
The just-dropped Elizabeth Scarlett x Nobody's Child collection is a spring dressing dream
Whimsical embroidery meets feminine ready-to-wear styles
By Sofia Piza