The fashion competition series with a million dollar prize fund.

Coming to Amazon Prime Video this Spring the first look of ‘Making The Cut‘ has been revealed. With former Project Runway favourites and fashion icons Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn reuniting to launch the next global fashion business across 10-episodes.

Showcasing a diverse group of twelve talented designers and entrepreneurs from Milan, Los Angeles, Shanghai and Belgium who are up for the opportunity of a lifetime. The dozen designers will compete to win a million dollar investment in their brand and the opportunity to create an line exclusively available to shop on Amazon Fashion.

The thrilling first trailer of the series reveals an peek into the style and talent to expect from the designers. With a first look at judges: supermodel Naomi Campbell, actress and designer Nicole Richie, designer Joseph Altuzarra, former Vogue Paris editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld and influencer Chiara Ferragni giving their hot takes on the designers’ work. Launching on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 27th March 2020, two episodes of Making The Cut will be released each week across five weeks.

The first ever global and instantly shoppable series takes full advantage of Amazon’s cross-divisional synergies. Allowing viewers to buy limited editions of the winning look of each episode on Amazon immediately after the episode airs. Exclusively available to shop through the Making The Cut store.

Across the series the designers will visit three of the world’s fashion capitals – New York, Paris and Tokyo – facing assignments and challenges designed to test not only their design skills but their ability and aptitude to run all aspects of a global business.

Expect incredible fashion, inspiring work and hilariously dry humour.