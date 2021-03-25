This M&S sleep bra sold out and two days and now it’s back in stock

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Introducing the bra you never thought you needed, until now: the M&S sleep bra, which is not only super soft and comfortable, it’ll also offer you support if you need it during the night.

During the pandemic, where women turned to comfort with loungewear and lingerie, sales of sleepwear sales went up over 150% online, so the high-street label kept up with demand by introducing the new FlexifitTM sleep bra.

It continues to build on the concept of a personalised bra wardrobe, comprised of innovative bra solutions intended to service different facets of your life. The new addition covers the hours you spend asleep and offers gentle support to your body whilst you rest.

With breathable FelxifitTM fabric that moves with you, and a cleverly designed ‘invisible’ internal frame, the sleep bra introduces a dedicated ‘sleep’ product, perfect for layering under sleepwear or teaming with your comfiest pyjama bottoms.

Soozie Jenkinson, Head of Design, Lingerie & Sleepwear, explains, ‘Staying well and healthy has never been more important and maintaining wellbeing can be supported by getting a great night’s sleep. To help our customers in getting a restful night, we created our first M&S ‘Sleep Bra’.

‘Using our exclusive FlexifitTM 360 degree stretch fabrics, already loved by customers in our loungewear and underwear, our talented technologists and designers have worked closely with Loughborough University to craft a modern bra, in a breathable fabric which is gently supportive and incredibly soft against the skin. Hidden within our dress sized sleep bra, you will find a discreet internal frame designed to provide gentle support throughout the night. This innovative pull on bra top is a perfect piece to layer under lounge or sleepwear and is designed to support women to sleep well.’

The bra was so popular, it sold out within two days of launching earlier this year, but the good news is that it’s back in stock, and is here to stay. You can shop it using the links above.