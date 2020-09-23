Kate Middleton paid tribute to her children with her necklace

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Yesterday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry weren’t the only ones to make an appearance, as Kate Middleton was photographed while out in London.

She met with representatives of networks including Home-Start, National Childbirth Trust and MUSH, and parents and their children in Battersea Park, to discuss the importance of helping each other out during the pandemic.

So it’s perhaps no surprise that she chose to wear jewellery that paid tribute to her children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

Kate Middleton wore a delicate gold chain with three coins attached to it, each engraved with the initial of one of her children.

She layered it with a double chain from Spells of Love, which you can buy for £85 here. She finished off her look with a gold bangle, her engagement ring and the Cartier watch Prince William gave to his wife for their third wedding anniversary, and which was a secret tribute to Princess Diana.

The Duchess also recycled some red M&S trousers she was previously spotted wearing earlier this year, as well as her trusted Superga trainers.