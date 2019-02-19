The outspoken designer had an opinion on everything; from children and Pippa Middleton to tattoos and Coco Chanel, there wasn't a topic that escaped his cutting wit...
One of fashion’s greatest ever icons, Karl Lagerfeld has sadly died at the age of 85. Below we take a look back at some of the most memorable (and infamous) quotes from the legend himself.
On his expensive taste
On his feelings after a fashion show
On his motivation to lose weight
On love
On the use of fur in fashion
On political correctness
On never letting appearances slip
On Coco Chanel
On his infamous sunglasses
On not wanting children
On his iconic style
On listening to other people
On jogging bottoms
On his cat, Choupette
On fashion designers being too busy
On tattoos
On his diet and weight loss
On his humility
On his winning formula
On his ambition
On his fashion staple
On short, unattractive people
On making excuses for bad style
On the Middleton sisters
On retirement
We’re certain the Lagerfeld legacy will never be forgotten.