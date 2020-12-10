Introducing The Instagram Christmas Edit: the gift guide supporting small businesses

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

2020 has been a tough year for everyone. Especially small businesses. So, when we heard that Instagram were launching The Instagram Christmas Edit, a gift guide feature to help make shopping brands that need a little extra love even easier. We felt warm, fuzzy and had to share the news with you.

Instagram’s first ever digital Christmas Edit is a digital catalogue designed to shine a much needed light on small businesses. Highlighting over 40 brands. From vegan skincare (think, Okin Epidermis), to black-owned businesses and luxury fashion (think, Nothing Underneath), homeware and jewellery (Daphine) labels to brands born and developed on Instagram during the first (and second) lockdowns. There’s guaranteed to something for everyone on your shopping list.

Curated by the apps top creators, (think, MelissasWardrobe, Monikh Dale and Sarah & Philippa of We Are Twinset) the The Instagram Christmas Edit combines their favourite small businesses across fashion, beauty, home and food. Fully shoppable using simple QR codes, click here to shop the catalogue.

Over the pandemic Instagram was vital for smaller labels, with the apps Shops feature enabling retailers to create an immersive digital shopfronts which appear full-screen to help build their brand story and drive product discovery.

With 90% of Instagram users following a business, the hashtag #smallbusiness’ become the fastest growing hashtag over the past 3 months in the UK. With 87% of users shopping an item they discovered via the app. The newly launched Guides function enables creators to share longer-form content and resources with followers, with Megan Ellaby, Tanya Compass and more sharing easy to shop guides of their favourite small businesses.

Eva Chen, VP, Fashion Partnerships at Instagram shared,

“Small businesses are an integral part of the Instagram community. Over the last few months we’ve seen over 1.5 million mentions, posts and comments from people in the UK, showing their support for small businesses and buying local. That’s why we have teamed up with a group of amazing Creators to create The Instagram Christmas Edit. A shoppable catalogue packed full with some of the much-loved and unique British brands on Instagram. Just in time for Christmas.”

Shop The Instagram Christmas Edit here.