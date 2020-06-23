Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

What if we could tell you that you could shop all your favourite brands, all in one place? And that we’d curate the very best trends and styles so you don’t have to search for hours and hours? Sound good? Then you’re going to love our new shopping platform, Marie Claire Edit.

The Marie Claire Edit is our unique, first-in-class online fashion aggregator platform, now features a single search bar so it’s now much easier for you to shop. Curated with the expertise of Marie Claire’s fashion team featuring: Fashion Editor at Large Jess Wood, Digital Fashion Editor Penny Goldstone, Contributing Fashion Editor Sarah-Rose Harrison and Digital Features Editor Jenny Proudfoot. The Marie Claire Edit also features edit’s of the seasons most coveted pieces compiled by influencer Shloka Narang and digital creator Marta Lungo.

Combining the best of designer and high street fashion, including brands such as Farfetch, ASOS and Topshop, to name just a few. With our Editors and Influencer’s selecting the best stores and styles for you.

We (virtually) sat down with The Edit’s Shloka Narang: fashion and beauty blogger and founder of The Silk Sneaker to discuss the best bargains she’s found, the most nostalgic pieces in her wardrobe and what she’s most looking forward to wearing post-lock down….

What’s the newest piece in your wardrobe?

My newest piece in my wardrobe is actually sitting in my room in my family home in India waiting for me. I had pre-ordered the Dior Aurora Multicolour Book Tote. I have been eyeing the book tote since it was released but always found the size too big. When they finally released newer sizes I was so excited and instinctively went for the most colourful option. I guess it’s something to look forward to getting and wearing when the lockdown eases!

What’s the oldest piece in your wardrobe?

Growing up, my mother’s wardrobe was like a giant treasure chest for me. Her love for fashion very much fuelled and shaped my own and it was always fascinating to see old trends resurface and have her pull out older pieces that suddenly looked and felt new again. She taught me so much about developing a personal style and collecting pieces to cherish. There are two pieces that are “oldest” in my wardrobe right now. Firstly, it is my mother’s Panthere watch from the original Cartier launch. It was a gift from her mother and she in turn has passed it onto me, it’s one of my most cherished pieces. Second would be her pair of the original classic Chanel slingback heels, the shape of the heel is slightly different than it’s newer counterpart which makes me love them even more.

What’s the biggest bargain you’ve stumbled across?

My biggest bargains are always found at sample sales but my best bargain was actually a mistake! I found a pair of black and white Sophia Webster heels (The Riko heels) at a sample sale and immediately purchased them. They were under £100 and I was so excited to have found them in my size. I went on to share them on my social media and the Sophia Webster team actually got in touch and asked me where I’d found them, turns out that the shoes were never meant to be a part of the sample sale or go on sale in general!

What was the biggest waste of money?

Usually I’m a very conscious shopper. My instincts are usually in tune with my sense of style. The key word here is “usually” because of course I’ve had a moment where I’ve invested in a piece and regretted it. I invested in a Gucci silver bomber jacket which at the time I thought was an amazing purchase. It was such an important lesson for me in how we can sometimes we swayed by what brands are popular in the moment or trends that are dominating and instead we sacrifice our own personal style and what actually suits us. When it comes down to actually wearing these pieces, it’s such an emotional process because fashion is a means of expression for me so I could never get myself to wear the jacket because it never felt true to myself.

What item could you never bear to get rid of?

As you now know, Fashion is a very emotional part of my life so when something momentous happens to me, whatever I’m wearing in that moment then holds that story and nostalgia with it. The day I got engaged, my fiancé and I were in Italy and I wore a Topshop striped jumpsuit with a giant straw hat. I would never ever get rid of that jumpsuit or that hat because it just reminds me of one of the happiest moments of my life.

What are your three favourite pieces?

I have a real love for accessories so my all time favourite piece is my Lady Dior bag. It’s a large one with studs on it – it was such a unique piece I fell in love with it the minute I saw it and it’s my favourite everyday bag. My nude Prada pumps are one of the comfiest pairs of kitten heels I own and they go with everything. I love a classic piece that works no matter what! My final favourite piece is a skort from a high street brand called Storets. It’s white and is just the perfect balance between ultra feminine and ultra chic and I find a way to make it match with everything.

What’s the most practical item in your wardrobe?

Hands down it’s a simple black blazer from Zara. It’s one of the few blazers I have that has the perfect fit. It didn’t need to be altered and it looks perfect whenever I wear it. I love it because it works no matter the season and it’s so timeless.

What’s the most outrageous item in your wardrobe?

I don’t know if I would call it outrageous because it doesn’t look outrageous, but my Hermes Kelly is the first thing that comes to mind. It’s a Sellier in this really beautiful deep forest green shade and it’s one of my most prized pieces.

What are you currently saving for?

I have my eye on a Saint Laurent wool jersey jacket. It’s from their fall/winter runway and it’s a navy blue jacket with the original YSL logo on the pocket. I fell in love with it the second I saw it.

Where do you shop the most?

What item do you love, which everyone hates?

The infamous dad sandal! I adore the style and how comfortable they are and I think there is something so effortless and cool about styling these laid back sandals with a very polished outfit! I know my friends and family just cannot get on board with them but I cannot resist them.

What are you most excited about wearing in your life post-lockdown?