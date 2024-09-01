I’m a size 20 style writer - here’s what’s in my shopping bag this week

Navigating the fashion world as a plus-sized woman can often feel like a treacherous journey, especially when your clothing size exceeds a UK size 22. Having spent most of my adult life fluctuating between a size 20 and 26, I've faced the challenges of finding fashionable pieces that align with my personal style. As someone who has always loved fashion and its power to express identity, the lack of inclusivity in both high street and premium brands has often left me feeling excluded.

It's 2024, and while there’s still much progress to be made towards true inclusivity, I've embraced a new shopping mantra: if it fits my fat body, I’ll wear it!

My personal style has always been quite eclectic, a reflection of my ever-changing moods. As a teenager, I went through a major Tomboy phase, emulating my favourite singer at the time Aaliyah with baggy jeans and knock-off Tommy Hilfiger crop tops, since the brand didn’t offer sizes above a 14.

As I grew older, my style evolved into a love for boxy, oversized outerwear - think The Frankie Shop and Acne Studios - along with playful coords and mixed textures. The limited availability of plus-sized fashion pushed me to be creative, forcing me to improvise and adapt within the constraints of what was available.

Gone are the days when I would only shop from the plus-size section—if one even existed. Now, when I'm looking for premium or designer fashion, I’ll often explore the largest non-plus sizes (usually around a size 18), assess the fabric for potential stretch, and try it on. Recently, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how many pieces fit just by stepping outside my usual size range.

This isn't to say that brands shouldn’t strive for better inclusivity - they absolutely must. But I no longer limit myself to one section when shopping. With this new approach in mind, here are a few of my favourite pieces currently sitting in my shopping bag.

Shop the 7 items currently in my shopping bag

Pillow Quilted Clutch - Leather £135 at COS As an avid fan and owner of the original COS Quilted ‘It’ bag from 2023, I was thrilled to discover they’d released a buttery leather clutch version in a luxe burgundy hue. The signature pillowy texture remains, and the clutch is perfectly sized to hold my phone, makeup essentials, and even my small digital camera for nights out. With its interchangeable strap, it's ideal for transitioning from the day to the evening.

Double-breasted pinstriped twill blazer £330 at The Outnet What drew me to this blazer was its almost ‘Zoot Suit’ tailoring, from the wide padded shoulders to the subtly cinched waist. A well-tailored blazer is an essential part of any capsule wardrobe, and this eggshell linen piece is perfect for the upcoming autumn season. I love clothing that highlights my curves, and the broad padded shoulders on this blazer do just that.

Drape Dress Black £205 at Rune I often think of Rune as the plus-sized version COS, offering earthy, neutral essentials that can be effortlessly dressed up or down for any occasion. Rune specialises in clothing designed exclusively for plus-size bodies, ensuring each piece is tailored to fit our curves comfortably. One standout for me is the black linen drape dress with a cowl neckline and cinched waist. It's a versatile piece that I can’t wait to wrap around my body.

Stella Wool Coat £329 at Aligne I have been a huge fan of Aligne’s pieces for a while now, and this upcoming moss green statement coat is definitely high on my shopping basket list. I love the way the padded shoulders have been utilised to create a box silhouette, and the piece is oversized, meaning a potential fit for those who wear above a size 22.

Malika Corduroy Midi Skirt Green £65 at Monsoon My love for corduroy knows no bounds, and the new Malika midi skirt from Monsoon has been on my radar for a few days, especially as we move into autumn. There's something so nostalgic and comforting about corduroy, and I'm eager to add this skirt to my growing collection. Available up to size 26, the skirt features an A-line flare and a jewel-toned hue that would pair beautifully with brown boots and a pearl-coloured blouse.

Mila Linen Blend Waistcoat £109 at Whistles I’m still completely hooked on the cinched waistcoat trend and keep adding more pieces to my collection, like this dark grey linen waistcoat from Whistles. With its high-V neckline and fitted silhouette, it’s an effortlessly wearable piece that pairs well with almost anything. I especially love the versatility that the tailored design offers; it’s a piece that can be worn for business and pleasure, as well as day or night.