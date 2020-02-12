Here’s why it was significant that Kate Middleton wore Alexander McQueen yesterday

Yesterday the Duchess of Cambridge was joined by Prince William to visit the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre in Stanford Hall, Loughborough.

She picked a sombre outfit for the occasion, in the form of a navy military-style jacket and skirt by Alexander McQueen. This in itself isn’t unusual as she often wears the UK label since it’s one of her favourites, and of course the one behind her iconic wedding dress.

What was rather significant though was the fact that yesterday marked the 10th anniversary of the death of the label’s founder and designer, Alexander McQueen.

This might be a pure coincidence of course, but given Kate’s close affiliation with the label and its current designer, Sarah Burton, I wouldn’t be surprised if this was her subtle way to pay tribute.

You’ll also notice she carried her clutch bag in her left hand on arrival, which royal women often do, even if they are right handed. This is all to do with royal protocol, as it leaves their right hand free to shake hands.

The Duchess was also accompanied by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on the official visit.