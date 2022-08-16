Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Copying this ASAP.

As a Marie Claire guest editor throughout Earth Month, there’s no denying that Ellie Goulding is a sustainably conscious celebrity. The singer-songwriter has spoken at length about her passion for climate activism and is even an ambassador for WWF.

Evidently, Ellie’s eco-conscious practices even come down to her attire, as just yesterday the star was spotted wearing the sustainable British label Mother of Pearl. Stepping out in New York City for a television appearance, Goulding donned a pair of classic wide-leg, tailored trousers by the brand. As the picture of casual chic, she paired the Mother of Pearl trousers alongside a blue button-down shirt, wide belt and boots. A perfect office outfit, if we’ve ever seen one!

Labelling itself as a “contemporary sustainable fashion” brand, Mother of Pearl keeps an eco-conscious ethos at the heart of everything it does, from fabric choice to supply chain. These trousers in particular are made from a mix of TENCEL™ Lyocell (which is a fabric created from sustainably sourced wood materials) and organic cotton.

