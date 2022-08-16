Copying this ASAP.
As a Marie Claire guest editor throughout Earth Month, there’s no denying that Ellie Goulding is a sustainably conscious celebrity. The singer-songwriter has spoken at length about her passion for climate activism and is even an ambassador for WWF.
Evidently, Ellie’s eco-conscious practices even come down to her attire, as just yesterday the star was spotted wearing the sustainable British label Mother of Pearl. Stepping out in New York City for a television appearance, Goulding donned a pair of classic wide-leg, tailored trousers by the brand. As the picture of casual chic, she paired the Mother of Pearl trousers alongside a blue button-down shirt, wide belt and boots. A perfect office outfit, if we’ve ever seen one!
Labelling itself as a “contemporary sustainable fashion” brand, Mother of Pearl keeps an eco-conscious ethos at the heart of everything it does, from fabric choice to supply chain. These trousers in particular are made from a mix of TENCEL™ Lyocell (which is a fabric created from sustainably sourced wood materials) and organic cotton.
Interested? Keep scrolling to shop Ellie’s exact trousers, as well as a few other similar Mother Of Pearl items.
