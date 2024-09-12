Everything you need to know about eBay's pre-loved London Fashion Week show

Set your alarms; eBay's pre-loved fashion show takes place at 6pm tonight – and you're invited. The marketplace's Endless Runway is being streamed to style lovers everywhere (yay for the democratisation of fashion) and you can shop each look as you watch the show.

Amy Bannerman, eBay's Pre-Loved Style Director, who has curated the show (Image credit: eBay)

The show has been created in partnership with the British Fashion Council, curated by eBay's Pre-Loved Style Director (and finder of the best fashion treasures) Amy Bannerman and will be hosted by model and presenter Leomie Anderson. Since it is taking place during London Fashion Week's 40th year, the curation will celebrate designers who have made a mark on the industry during this period.

"Curating this show for eBay has been a full-circle moment," says Bannerman, who has been an avid eBayer herself for 23 years. "It allows me me to channel eBay's spirit of treasure-hunting with 40 years of London’s fashion history."

eBay's Endless Runway show at New York Fashion Week last week (Image credit: eBay)

Last week, I had a sneak peek of what will be on offer and let me tell you, it's really, really good. You can expect archive Alexander McQueen (a '90s runway suit embellished with pearl buttons, no less), Vivienne Westwood corsetry and Wales Bonner's football-inspired Adidas collab, as well as a whole host of affordable vintage finds. Prices start at a very wallet-friendly £24 and go up to £1,000.

I asked Bannerman to share her personal favourites, and she highlighted a pair of vintage striped pyjama trousers and a rare McQueen T-shirt that says 'God Save the Queen.' "I'm going to find it hard to part with some of the pieces," she laughed.

Model and presenter Leomie Anderson, who is to host eBay's London Fashion Week show (Image credit: eBay)

If you have other plans tonight at 6pm (BST), you should cancel them. But if you absolutely can't, fear not – following the show, eBay is going to share an exclusive curated edit of pre-loved British fashion, updated daily during London Fashion Week.

And more good news – Marie Claire readers get 10% off with the code CHIC10. Happy shopping!

Watch eBay's Endless Runway show on Thursday 12th September at 6pm BST via this link.