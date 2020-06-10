Everyone can now attend London Fashion Week this month

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

While it had opened certain shows to the public, London Fashion Week has always been exclusive to the fashion industry, until now.

Starting on 12th June (which would’ve been Men’s Fashion Week), the British Fashion Council is hosting a digital London Fashion Week that will be open to anyone who signs up here.

Instead of the regular physical catwalk shows across the capital, the platform will host multimedia content from designers, creatives, brand partners, media, retailers and cultural institutions ‘enabling collaboration and bringing together fashion, culture and technology’, the BFC said in a statement.

These will take the form of interviews, podcasts, designer diaries, webinars and digital showrooms, in which the designers will share their new designs but also their experience during the pandemic, and how they are adapting their business in the wake of it.

You can download the full schedule and line-up here, including designers Marques ‘ Almeida, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi and CHALAYAN.

This comes weeks after the BFC made a historical joint manifesto with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), calling for a reset of the fashion industry in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.