'Cristóbal Balenciaga' is the TV show you won't want to miss in January
The trailer has just landed
January is for binge-watching TV shows, and I have just the one you need to beat the new year blues - and if you aren't into The Crown or Bridgerton. Disney+ has just dropped the trailer for 'Cristóbal Balenciaga' and it's set to be a fabulous, stylish and dramatic watch.
The six-part original series showcases the life of the Spanish creator (played by Alberto San Juan), known as 'The King of Fashion' behind one of today's most iconic fashion houses.
It follows his journey from dressing the Spanish elite and aristocracy to presenting his first Parisian haute couture collection in the French capital in 1937. At a time where Chanel and Dior dominated with their understated and sophisticated fashion, Balenciaga's designs were considered too outlandish and avant-garde.
The episodes will show the drama unfold as the creator battles for a space in the spotlight, is accused of copying other designers and has his designs criticised by society, before ultimately revolutionising the world of fashion to create the legacy that still stands today.
Cristobal Balenciaga was once dubbed the 'Master of us all' by Christian Dior and was known for his genius vision and excellent couturier skills . He embraced the female body and steered away from restricting designs, creating space between the garments and the body. He became known for his voluminous cuts, structural designs and wide shoulders, which you still see in today's Balenciaga collections, under the helm of Demna.
The series was created by Lourdes Iglesias and 12-time Goya award winners Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño, and Jose Mari Goenaga and arrives exclusively on Disney+ on January 19 with all episodes available.
