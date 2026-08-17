From Luxury Beach Resorts to London Streets, Everyone Is Wearing These Designer Flip-Flops
Add instant cool to your everyday outfits
Yes, runways are bursting with trend inspiration and influencers look especially cool posing in the latest pieces, but that doesn't always translate to what we—the people getting dressed for real life rather than Instagram—actually want to invest in. So I, as any great journalist must, took on the treacherous task of heading to the luxury resort of Anda Barut in Türkiye—well worth the trip for sun, sea and food lovers, and especially if you have kids, as there's even an on-site waterpark—to see what women are actually wearing. Reframing hours spent lying on a sunlounger as effective market research. Someone's got to do it.
And after the sixth pair of the same summer shoe strode past to lay a towel down by the pool on the first morning, my mission proved fruitful: Christopher Esber flip flops are, indeed, a firm favourite. The practical yet trend-led PVC sandal is staking its claim as one of the most popular shoes of the summer, and there are a few reasons why.
Opt for the clear colourway (the style I spotted the most of on holiday) and they pair with almost any outfit, no colour-matching required. They're waterproof, making them perfect for poolside—even if you're in the splash zone of the kids' section, or worse, your shoe is mistaken for a pool toy. And I'm told they're especially comfortable, while being arguably more fashion-forward and luxury-resort-ready than the beloved Havaiana. When this season has been dubbed the flip flop summer, and that of the jelly shoe, it simply makes a lot of sense.
As my own favourite leather flip flops are starting to discolour at the heel, I'm certainly tempted, especially after seeing these women style them with everything from denim shorts and a simple vest to sarongs, shirts and kaftans. And if it's other holiday outfit inspiration you're after, just say the word and I'll start packing the suitcase again. It's another excuse for a holiday, after all.
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Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.