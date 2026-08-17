From Luxury Beach Resorts to London Streets, Everyone Is Wearing These Designer Flip-Flops

Yes, runways are bursting with trend inspiration and influencers look especially cool posing in the latest pieces, but that doesn't always translate to what we—the people getting dressed for real life rather than Instagram—actually want to invest in. So I, as any great journalist must, took on the treacherous task of heading to the luxury resort of Anda Barut in Türkiye—well worth the trip for sun, sea and food lovers, and especially if you have kids, as there's even an on-site waterpark—to see what women are actually wearing. Reframing hours spent lying on a sunlounger as effective market research. Someone's got to do it.

And after the sixth pair of the same summer shoe strode past to lay a towel down by the pool on the first morning, my mission proved fruitful: Christopher Esber flip flops are, indeed, a firm favourite. The practical yet trend-led PVC sandal is staking its claim as one of the most popular shoes of the summer, and there are a few reasons why.

Opt for the clear colourway (the style I spotted the most of on holiday) and they pair with almost any outfit, no colour-matching required. They're waterproof, making them perfect for poolside—even if you're in the splash zone of the kids' section, or worse, your shoe is mistaken for a pool toy. And I'm told they're especially comfortable, while being arguably more fashion-forward and luxury-resort-ready than the beloved Havaiana. When this season has been dubbed the flip flop summer, and that of the jelly shoe, it simply makes a lot of sense.

As my own favourite leather flip flops are starting to discolour at the heel, I'm certainly tempted, especially after seeing these women style them with everything from denim shorts and a simple vest to sarongs, shirts and kaftans. And if it's other holiday outfit inspiration you're after, just say the word and I'll start packing the suitcase again. It's another excuse for a holiday, after all.

Shop Christopher Esber Flip Flops

CHRISTOPHER ESBER Jo Pvc Flip Flops £310 at Net-a-Porter This classic clear flip flop is what most women round the resort were wearing. The colourless top making them an easy-to-style staple. Christopher Esber Christopher Esber Jo Flip Flops £310 at Harrods This new season burgundy shade is also proving plenty popular. Crafted from the same PVC as the original flip flops, they're just as sturdy if a bit brighter. CHRISTOPHER ESBER Jo Pvc Flip Flops £310 at Net-a-Porter The past two summers have seen butter yellow take centre stage, and there's certainly no love lost for the shade. Christopher Esber Jo Thong Sandals in Green £310 at MyTheresa The durability really is the key pulling point of these PVC flip flops. Yes, jelly shoes are trending, but they'll also last a near-lifetime in any wardrobe.

Shop Similar Jelly Flip Flops

Zara Home Flat Jelly Sandals £23.99 at Zara Melissa Melissa Harmonic Jelly Thong Flip Flops in Clear £45 at Asos Typically, with the Christopher Esber PVC flip flops proving so popular, a number of brands have produced similar styles. This Melissa pair has a slight heel and clear sole to look slightly different. Free People Beach Day Jelly Sandals £34 at Free People Love an animal print? You'll now find jelly flip flops in every iteration of colour, tortoiseshell included. ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops £130 at Net-a-Porter Christopher Esber may be leading the PVC flip flop trend but Ancient Greek sandals have its own selection that's just as impressive. Monikh Dale is known to be a big fan. schuh Schuh Truffle Toe Post in Pale Blue £11.99 at Schuh With a padded sole, these Schuh sandals offer a little more support while keeping the jelly style on top.