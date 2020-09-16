Celebrities have donated their clothes for Second Hand September (and you can buy them)

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Celebrities such as Kate Moss, Naomi Harris, Chloe Sevigny and Georgia May Jagger have donated some of their best designer items to Oxfam, for its Second Hand September initiative, and the good news is you can shop the on Vestiaire Collective now.

If you haven’t heard of it, the campaign is to promote the environmental benefits of circular fashion, and couldn’t come at a better time than fashion week season, where the street style set often showcase the latest fashions.

The #SecondHandSeptember movement is asking the industry and consumers alike to consider the importance of building back a better brighter fashion system, by creating new outfits from old clothes, especially as 11 million pieces of clothing end up in landfill every year.

SHOP THE SECOND HAND SEPTEMBER COLLECTION ON VESTIAIRE NOW

Key pieces from the exclusive edit include a pink Burberry trench selected by Michaela Coel, a classic Yves Saint Laurent blazer donated by Kate Moss, a Miu Miu skirt from Naomie Harris, a Prada gown from Carey Mulligan.

You can also buy a Miu Miu striped dress from Chloë Sevigny, an Isabel Marant yellow silk jumpsuit from Thandie Newton, an APC checked twinsuit from Maisie Williams, a floral Rixo dress from Erin O’Connor and a pair of Charlotte Olympia heels donated by Anna Dello Russo.

For every item sold on Vestiaire Collective, the money raised will go to Oxfam and its mission to help beat poverty around the world.

You can shop the sale from today until the 23rd September, though of course the most popular items will sell out quickly.